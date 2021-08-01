F1: Esteban Ocon wins first ever Grand Prix with victory in Hungary

Esteban Ocon finished ahead of Sebastian Vettel to celebrate his first ever Formula One victory in a chaotic rain-drenched Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday.

Despite finishing third after a questionable tire strategy and superb defensive work by Ocon's Alpine teammate Fernando Alonso, reigning champion Lewis Hamilton seized control at the top of the standings from Max Verstappen.

There was more bad luck for the title-challenging Verstappen, though, with most of the contenders caught in a massive first corner crash.

The dramatic pile-up in the rain came when Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas shunted Lando Norris, forcing the McLaren to collide with Verstappen and several others.

Bottas was ruled out along with Norris, Red Bull's Sergio Perez, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Aston Martin's Lance Stroll. Verstappen was able to continue but could only finish 10th in his damaged Red Bull.

Ocon avoided the danger, however, taking the lead and not relinquish it.

The Budapest race was the last before a four-week mid-season break, returning with the Belgian Grand Prix in Spa.

Hungarian Grand Prix podium

1. Estaban Ocon (Alpine)

2. Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin)

3. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

Drive of the day

Esteban Ocon (Alpine) - Who else? It was another fine drive by German driver Vettel, who is recapturing some of his old magic as part of the Aston Martin team, but the star of the show in Hungary was Ocon. Vettel even admitted that Ocon didn't make a single mistake and congratulated his rival for a "well-deserved" first victory. It was a day when Ocon made his move and held his nerve at the front.

Current standings after Hungarian Grand Prix

1. Hamilton (Mercedes) — 192 points

2. Verstappen (Red Bull) — 186

3. Norris (McLaren) — 113

4. Bottas (Mercedes) — 108

5. Perez (Red Bull) — 104