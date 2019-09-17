 Venezuelan opposition lawmaker Zambrano released from jail | News | DW | 18.09.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Venezuelan opposition lawmaker Zambrano released from jail

Edgar Zambrano had been detained on charges of treason following a failure to seize control in April. His allies have said his liberation was a result of global pressure and not one of goodwill from President Maduro.

Venezuela, Caracas: Edgar Zambrano

Venezuela released key opposition figure Edgar Zambrano from jail on Tuesday, where he had been held since a failed uprising earlier this year.

A relieved and defiant Zambrano told journalists upon being set free: "I managed to escape from a situation that I hope all political prisoners manage to escape from. Politics took me to prison, and its politics that got me out."

Read more: Venezuela 'ready' to defend itself against US

The 64-year-old was the vice president of Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly at the time of his detention on grounds of treason.

Attorney General Tarek William Saab confirmed Zambrano's freedom "following partial agreements reached by the Venezuelan government and sectors of the national opposition."

The release was welcomed by opposition politician Timoteo Zambrano (no relation to Edgar) on Twitter. He saw it as a turning point in Venezuelan politics: "The process of freeing political prisoners has begun. We celebrate the freedom of our colleague, the deputy Edgar Zambrano."

Read more: Venezuela: Coup or uprising? It depends on who you support

Zambrano had been held in the notorious military prison of Helicoide following his dramatic arrest by intelligence agents for supporting a failed uprising coordinated by opposition leader Juan Guaido.

The head of the Social-Democratic Popular Will Party led approximately 30 members of the armed forces in an attempt to oust President Nicolas Maduro, but while it resulted in two days of deadly confrontation, it ultimately proved to be unsuccessful.

Zambrano was one of 15 politicians detained in a subsequent crackdown. His arrest came as his vehicle was surrounded outside his Democratic Action Party's headquarters before it was towed away, with him still in it.

Popular pressure, not goodwill

Some may see his release as a sign of goodwill from President Maduro but opposition chief Guaido refuted such notions.

"The liberation of Zambrano and political prisoners is a victory of citizen and international pressure, not a 'kind gesture' from the dictatorship," he tweeted.

The lawmaker's release comes just one day after Maduro and fellow Venezuelan deputies announced they would return to the opposition-dominated National Assembly, which they walked out on three years ago.

Politicians from Maduro's government abandoned congress after losing control in elections, and they in turn set up their own, breakaway, assembly to sideline the opposition-controlled body.

  • A group of refugees waiting for their lunch

    Venezuelans find refuge, solidarity in Colombia

    Waiting in line

    Venezuelan migrants wait in line to have their registration number and details checked before receiving their lunch. The UN's World Food Program serves food three times a day.

  • A UNHCR tent in a refugee camp

    Venezuelans find refuge, solidarity in Colombia

    Hanging out to dry

    Rows of tents provided by the UNCHR for the refugees line the reception center in Maicao, providing as much comfort as is possible in these circumstances.

  • A man standing at the border with Venezuela

    Venezuelans find refuge, solidarity in Colombia

    Looking for a way out

    The recently inaugurated reception center in Maicao in the La Guajira region — a collaboration between the UNHCR, the UN's refugee agency and the Colombian authorities — is the first of its kind in Colombia. Local and national government agencies called on the UNHCR for aid because of the steady influx of Venezuelan migrants and refugees crossing the border into Maicao.

  • A man emptying water bottles

    Venezuelans find refuge, solidarity in Colombia

    Lack of purpose

    Domingo Antonio Fernandez Lopez, a 72-year-old former journalist and professor, used to hear about and see refugees in the news, but never thought he would end up in a shelter as well. Having worked most of his life, he now feels useless. Every morning he gets up, waits to have breakfast, and waters the area near the entrance of his tent because the dust is affecting his lungs and eyes.

  • A woman sitting in a tent with her son

    Venezuelans find refuge, solidarity in Colombia

    Hoping for a better life

    Rusmari Luna Pereira brought a bracelet with her from Venezuela her mother made for her for the trip. She had to leave with her children because she couldn’t provide for them anymore. She said some people in Venezuela give their children to other families, others abandoned them on the streets. She said she found those stories hard to believe but now understands how desperate some of them are.

  • A woman with her baby in a tent

    Venezuelans find refuge, solidarity in Colombia

    Dreaming of home

    Rosmery Castillo left Venezuela a month ago with two of her children and left a third with her brother. She was a nurse in Valencia but her minimum wage was wiped out by high inflation, leaving her with almost nothing to buy food. She plans to return to Venezuela as soon as the situation improves to be with her mother and grandmother, who she had to leave behind.

  • Two women holding their babies

    Venezuelans find refuge, solidarity in Colombia

    Sharing the will to survive

    Rosmery Castillo (34, left) and Vanesa Añez Añez (19) did not know each other when they both arrived at the UNHCR reception center at the same time. They were placed in a tent to share.

  • Red Cross workers handing out medicine

    Venezuelans find refuge, solidarity in Colombia

    A helping hand

    A Colombian Red Cross clinic at the reception center caters to health issues the migrants and refugees may suffer from such as lung problems caused by the dust from the La Guajira Desert.

  • Venezuelan refugees at recently inaugurated reception center in Maicao, Colombia

    Venezuelans find refuge, solidarity in Colombia

    Solidarity and understanding

    Xenophobia is always hovering in the background, but La Guajira has a historical connection with Maracaibo in Venezuela. Many people from La Guajira moved to Venezuela during the Colombian FARC conflict. There is solidarity among people of both sides. There are also many IDPs in Colombia, who understand what it is like for the Venezuelans to be in this predicament.

  • A border crossing between Venezuela and Colombia

    Venezuelans find refuge, solidarity in Colombia

    Taking the legal route

    The official crossing between Colombia and Venezuela is marked by a few fences and soldiers standing guard. There is one official way to cross between Colombia and Venezuela, but some 150 illegal shortcuts, many of which end right in front of the official crossing.

    Author: Eline van Nes (Maicao, Colombia )


jsi/se (AFP, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Venezuela ready to defend itself after US invokes Rio Treaty

Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza has described the US' decision to invoke a defense pact as "illegal" and "dangerous." Washington has said they were left with little choice due to "bellicose" moves from Venezuela. (14.09.2019)  

Venezuela's Guaido calls for uprising in video with troops

Crowds have gathered in Caracas after Juan Guaido called on citizens and the military to rise up against President Nicolas Maduro. Speaking with DW, the opposition leader said the "armed forces are not with Maduro." (30.04.2019)  

Venezuela: Coup or uprising? It depends on who you support

Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido has made a new push to oust President Nicolas Maduro, claiming he has the backing of parts of the army. As protesters face off with security, the world reacts. (30.04.2019)  

Venezuelans find refuge, solidarity in Colombia

Colombia's Maicao is infamous for its drug and people smuggling, violence and sexual exploitation. Venezuelan refugees living on the streets are an easy target. But a UNHCR-run reception center is offering a way out. (13.07.2019)  

WWW links

DW's newsletter

DW's newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Venezuelan migrants now face Argentina's economic crisis  

Venezuela: Deputies seek refuge in foreign embassies  

Related content

Venezuela Militärübungen

Venezuela and Colombia border tension fuels fear of armed conflict 17.09.2019

A large-scale military exercise and the invoking of a regional defense pact have Venezuela and Colombia on edge. How likely is a military confrontation between the South American neighbors?

Kolumbien, Leticia: Amazonas-Länder beraten über Umwelt- und Entwicklungspolitik

Opinion: Amazon 'Leticia Pact' was a wasted opportunity 09.09.2019

Over the weekend, seven countries gathered in Colombia and signed the "Leticia Pact" to save the Amazon rainforest. But Brazil's president was a no-show and the summit was little more than a photo op, says Johan Ramirez.

Militärübung in Venezuela

Venezuela ready to defend itself after US invokes Rio Treaty 14.09.2019

Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza has described the US' decision to invoke a defense pact as "illegal" and "dangerous." Washington has said they were left with little choice due to "bellicose" moves from Venezuela.

Advertisement