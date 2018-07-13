Vegetable gardens against climate change

Project goal: Improving resilience against the effects of climate change in Mali

Project partners: Ministry of the Environment, Sanitation and Sustainable Development - Mali, Agency for Environment and Sustainable Development (AEDD) - Mali, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ)

Project funding: The project was supported with €7.9 million (US$9.17 million) by the German Ministry of the Environment, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety (BMU) as part of the International Climate Initiative (IKI)

Project duration: July 2014 to December 2019

Farmers in Mali are being hit hard by climate change. This year, as in recent years, the rainy season started too late and brought little precipitation. Farmers are particularly affected. Ordinary corn, for example, needs four months before it bears fruit. So when the rainy season is cut short, the harvest is lost. Corn varieties that ripen faster exist but yield less crop. In such a situation, a vegetable garden can become a life insurance policy. In the village Sebekoro 1, the NGO Pacindha has helped the women of the village set up a vegetable garden with drip irrigation as a measure to adapt to climate change.

A film by Gerlind Vollmer