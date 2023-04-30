  1. Skip to content
A computer monitor at the offices of Uzbekisan's Central Election commission with the logo for the 2023 referendum on the monitor screen. In front of the screen, a pair of hands can be seen holding the voting pamphlet.
Image: Valery Sharifulin/TASS/dpa/picture alliance
PoliticsUzbekistan

Uzbekistan referendum set to extend president's term limit

52 minutes ago

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev says the constitutional reforms could usher in a "new Uzbekistan" with more civil liberties. They would also free him up to rule until 2040, rather than his current likely deadline of 2026.

https://p.dw.com/p/4QiqP

Uzbekistan is voting on constitutional amendments which promise greater social protection in exchange for extending the president's term in power.

Polls opened at 8 a.m. local time (0300 UTC/GMT), according to the election commission. They were scheduled to close at 8 p.m.. 

If adopted, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's term count would be reset to zero — even though he has begun his second of two permitted periods in office — and extend the presidential terms to seven years, from five.

The 65-year-old president could then potentially remain in power until 2040, whereas as it stands his mandate would expire in elections scheduled for 2026. 

Several other autocratic leaders like Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan have undertaken similar measures to extend their roughly 20-year periods in power. 

Mirziyoyev's spearheaded reforms, clamped-down on dissent

Islam Karimov, a hardliner, was the former president who died in 2016 after a brutal rule for over a quarter century.

Mirziyoyev who was his loyal prime minister for 13 years came to power in 2016.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev speaking to people in Nukus. Archive image from 2022.
Mirziyoyev could stand to gain another 14 years in office if his package of constitutional amendments are approved by votersImage: President of Uzbekistan/REUTERS

Today he projects himself as a much more progressive figure and spearheaded multiple reforms in the country, including a crackdown on forced labor in cotton fields and criminalizing domestic violence. 

He won a second term with 80% of the vote in October 2021.

However, activists allege that rights abuses continue and authorities are not allowing the emergence of an opposition.

Rights activists also accuse the authorities of using lethal force killing 21 people during a demonstration in 2022.

Uzbekistan activists seek more democracy

A promised 'new Uzbekistan'

Currently, Uzbekistan is emerging from a harsh winter marked by shortages of fuel, poverty and endemic corruption.

If the amendments are adopted, Mirziyoyev believes it would be the reckoning of a "new Uzbekistan" which would be a "social state" with improved governance and quality of life.

The reforms include abolishing the death penalty, establishing greater personal legal protection, for instance more personal rights for someone detained by police, allowing non-farming land ownership, and protection against unlawful and indefinite imprisonment.

Some of the suggested reforms are that non-farms land ownership will be allowed, the death penalty would be abolished and suggests greater legal protection against unlawful and indefinite imprisonment.

Local celebrities have attended large rallies and concerts to praise both the proposals and the president. But journalists in Uzbekistan have alleged that censorship has grown during the referendum campaign.

The referendum will be declared valid only if more than half of Uzbekistan's 19.7 million eligible voters participate. Preliminary vote results are expected on Monday.

ns/msh (AFP, Reuters)

Uzbekistan on the road to reform out of authoritarian past

Uzbekistan on the road to reform out of authoritarian past

Uzbekistan has long been thought of as one of the world's most isolated countries. But there are signs that it is opening its doors to the world. President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has released political prisoners and loosened the state's grip on the press.
January 21, 201903:09 min
Ukrainian service member surrounded by smoke and fire, firing a howitzer D30

Ukraine’s counteroffensive: Goals, opportunities, risks

Conflicts47 minutes ago
