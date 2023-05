US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned that inaction on the debt ceiling would "cause severe hardship." The previous estimate was June 1.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Friday updated the nation's debt default deadline to June 5, later than was previously estimated.

Yellen had previously said a default could happen as early as June 1.

The extension buys more time for Democratic President Joe Biden and Republican Speaker Kevin McCarthy to negotiate to raise the federal government's self-imposed debt ceiling and avert a potentially disastrous default.

zc/wd (AFP, AP, Reuters)