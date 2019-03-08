US women's soccer team lose case for equal pay

The US women's national soccer team (WNT) had their case for the same pay as their male counterparts rejected by a district court on Friday.

Judge R. Gary Klausner of the United States District Court for the Central District of California ruled in favor of the US Soccer Federation at the expense of the national team that won last year's women's World Cup, the tournament where the players highlighted their argument.

Judge Klausner rejected the players' claims that they were underpaid in comparison with the men's national team.

"The WNT has been paid more on both a cumulative and an average per-game basis than the MNT (Men's National Team) over the class period," the court ruled.

The judge did, however, declare that the players do not receive equal treatment in terms of travel, training, housing and other areas. As a result, a trial on these claims could begin on June 16.

'We will never stop fighting for equality'

Regarding the equal pay decision, though, Molly Levinson, a spokeswoman for the players, said that they plan to appeal.

"We are shocked and disappointed," said Levinson. "We will not give up our hard work for equal pay. "We are confident in our case and steadfast in our commitment to ensuring that girls and women who play this sport will not be valued as lesser just because of their gender."

The footballers had been seeking $66 million (€59.5 million) in damages under the Equal Pay Act.

The US beat the Netherlands to claim its fourth World Cup title last summer, as the crowd in the stadium chanted: "Equal Pay, Equal Pay," catapulting its players into the spotlight.

Team co-captain Megan Rapinoe tweeted after the ruling: "We will never stop fighting for EQUALITY."

Last month US Soccer president Carlos Cordeiro resigned after he suggested women possess less soccer ability than men.

US women's soccer team celebrates World Cup victory in New York 'Women's rights icons now' To chants of "equal pay," the US women's soccer team paraded the World Cup trophy through New York's financial district. In a fever pitch of global interest, the team beat The Netherlands 2-0 in the final. "The level of interest and excitement is much higher from four years," said Jessica Lappin, president of the parade's organizers. "That's partly because they're women's rights icons now."

US women's soccer team celebrates World Cup victory in New York Taking the lead In a fiery speech at the parade, celebrated co-captain Megan Rapinoe described her squad as a mixture of all sorts of characters. But Rapinoe, an outspoken gay activist who has called for greater equality for women, urged supporters to engage their communities at a deeper level. "We have to be better, love more and hate less," Rapinoe said. "This is everyone's responsibility."

US women's soccer team celebrates World Cup victory in New York Up four the fight Player of the tournament Megan Rapinoe holds aloft the trophy as teammates celebrate the fourth World Cup triumph by the US women's team. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio presented the ceremonial keys to the city to the players, and stars Rapinoe, Alex Morgan and Carli Lloyd thanked the country for supporting the team.

US women's soccer team celebrates World Cup victory in New York Fighting for equality Despite their successful performance over the past decades, women do not earn the same on international duty as the US men's team. In March, the women's team sued the US Federation for equal pay. "They play the same game that men soccer players play. They play it better, with better results," said New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. "If there's any economic rationale, the men should get paid less."

US women's soccer team celebrates World Cup victory in New York 'No' to the White House Even before US President Donald Trump extended an invite to the team, Rapinoe had said she would decline. In an interview on Tuesday, she said she didn't believe anyone else would accept. "I would say that your message is excluding people," she said when asked if she had a message for Trump. "Maybe America is great for a few people right now, but it's not great for enough Americans in this world."

US women's soccer team celebrates World Cup victory in New York Down the hatch Megan Rapinoe pours champagne as the United States Women's Soccer team ride up the Canyon Of Heroes at a Ticker Tape Parade in New York City. Team USA started celebrating the back-to-back World Cup victories on Sunday. In 2015, they beat Japan in the final, whom they had lost to four years earlier. Author: Lewis Sanders IV, John Silk



