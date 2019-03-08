 US women′s soccer team lose case for equal pay | News | DW | 02.05.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

US women's soccer team lose case for equal pay

The United States' women's national team have had their claims to be paid the same as their male counterparts rejected. Team co-captain and star of the 2019 World Cup, Megan Rapinoe, has vowed to fight on.

Megan Rapinoe (C) and other members of the World Cup-winning US women's team take part in a ticker tape parade for the women's World Cup champions in New York

The US women's national soccer team (WNT) had their case for the same pay as their male counterparts rejected by a district court on Friday.

Judge R. Gary Klausner of the United States District Court for the Central District of California ruled in favor of the US Soccer Federation at the expense of the national team that won last year's women's World Cup, the tournament where the players highlighted their argument.

Judge Klausner rejected the players' claims that they were underpaid in comparison with the men's national team.

"The WNT has been paid more on both a cumulative and an average per-game basis than the MNT (Men's National Team) over the class period," the court ruled.

The judge did, however, declare that the players do not receive equal treatment in terms of travel, training, housing and other areas. As a result, a trial on these claims could begin on June 16.

ionel Messi, and Megan Rapinoe during the FIFA Best Awards at the La Scala Theatre, Milan

Argentina's Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe during the 2019 FIFA Best Awards in Milan

'We will never stop fighting for equality'

Regarding the equal pay decision, though, Molly Levinson, a spokeswoman for the players, said that they plan to appeal.

"We are shocked and disappointed," said Levinson. "We will not give up our hard work for equal pay. "We are confident in our case and steadfast in our commitment to ensuring that girls and women who play this sport will not be valued as lesser just because of their gender."

The footballers had been seeking $66 million (€59.5 million) in damages under the Equal Pay Act.

The US beat the Netherlands to claim its fourth World Cup title last summer, as the crowd in the stadium chanted: "Equal Pay, Equal Pay," catapulting its players into the spotlight.

Team co-captain Megan Rapinoe tweeted after the ruling: "We will never stop fighting for EQUALITY."

Last month US Soccer president Carlos Cordeiro resigned after he suggested women possess less soccer ability than men.

  • US women's soccer team players gesture while parading down New York's financial district

    US women's soccer team celebrates World Cup victory in New York

    'Women's rights icons now'

    To chants of "equal pay," the US women's soccer team paraded the World Cup trophy through New York's financial district. In a fever pitch of global interest, the team beat The Netherlands 2-0 in the final. "The level of interest and excitement is much higher from four years," said Jessica Lappin, president of the parade's organizers. "That's partly because they're women's rights icons now."

  • Supporters hold placards in New York, including one that says: Rapinoe for President

    US women's soccer team celebrates World Cup victory in New York

    Taking the lead

    In a fiery speech at the parade, celebrated co-captain Megan Rapinoe described her squad as a mixture of all sorts of characters. But Rapinoe, an outspoken gay activist who has called for greater equality for women, urged supporters to engage their communities at a deeper level. "We have to be better, love more and hate less," Rapinoe said. "This is everyone's responsibility."

  • USA soccer team celebrate World Cup victory

    US women's soccer team celebrates World Cup victory in New York

    Up four the fight

    Player of the tournament Megan Rapinoe holds aloft the trophy as teammates celebrate the fourth World Cup triumph by the US women's team. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio presented the ceremonial keys to the city to the players, and stars Rapinoe, Alex Morgan and Carli Lloyd thanked the country for supporting the team.

  • A girl looks in awe as she watches the US women's soccer team in New York

    US women's soccer team celebrates World Cup victory in New York

    Fighting for equality

    Despite their successful performance over the past decades, women do not earn the same on international duty as the US men's team. In March, the women's team sued the US Federation for equal pay. "They play the same game that men soccer players play. They play it better, with better results," said New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. "If there's any economic rationale, the men should get paid less."

  • Supporters wave US flags and hold letters that spell out U-S-A

    US women's soccer team celebrates World Cup victory in New York

    'No' to the White House

    Even before US President Donald Trump extended an invite to the team, Rapinoe had said she would decline. In an interview on Tuesday, she said she didn't believe anyone else would accept. "I would say that your message is excluding people," she said when asked if she had a message for Trump. "Maybe America is great for a few people right now, but it's not great for enough Americans in this world."

  • USA women's football team players celebrate in New York

    US women's soccer team celebrates World Cup victory in New York

    Down the hatch

    Megan Rapinoe pours champagne as the United States Women's Soccer team ride up the Canyon Of Heroes at a Ticker Tape Parade in New York City. Team USA started celebrating the back-to-back World Cup victories on Sunday. In 2015, they beat Japan in the final, whom they had lost to four years earlier.

    Author: Lewis Sanders IV, John Silk


jsi/shs (Reuters, AFP)

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Megan Rapinoe blasts IOC over new protest policy

US football star Megan Rapinoe has hit back at a new protest policy introduced for the Tokyo Olympics. The new rules will ban kneeling and political hand gestures at Olympic events, but it is unlikely to perturb Rapinoe. (11.01.2020)  

Messi wins record sixth men's Ballon d'Or, Rapinoe wins women's award

The Barcelona star warned his rivals that he has no intentions of easing off any time soon. Rapinoe claimed the top female award after winning the World Cup as captain of the US national team. (02.12.2019)  

US women's team's equal pay talks with federation end in deadlock

More than a month after the crowd chanted "equal pay" following their World Cup win, the US women's soccer team remain in conflict with their own federation. Talks have broken down and harsh words have been exchanged. (15.08.2019)  

Related content

Kanada Vancouver Fußball Frauen US-Team nach WM Gewinn

US Women's National Soccer Team sues US Soccer Federation for equal pay 08.03.2019

The three-time world champions have been fighting for gender and wage equality for years, yet it never seems to come. Now, members of the current US national team have filed a lawsuit against the US Soccer Federation.

Israel Fußballspielerinnen Gleichstellungsurteil

Equal pay in women's football: Israelis win fight for state funding 08.10.2019

After taking Israel's sports ministry to the Supreme Court over gender-based state funding of sports teams, the state is now to adjust the budget accordingly for 2019, providing vital funding for women’s football.

FIFA Frauen-WM 2019 Finale | USA vs. Niederlande | Weltmeister USA

US women's team's equal pay talks with federation end in deadlock 15.08.2019

More than a month after the crowd chanted "equal pay" following their World Cup win, the US women's soccer team remain in conflict with their own federation. Talks have broken down and harsh words have been exchanged.

Advertisement