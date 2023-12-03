US warship downs drones approaching its position in Red Sea

The US military said there were four attacks against three separate commercial vessels operating in international waters in the southern Red Sea. Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for attacking two vessels.

The United States military said an American warship shot down three drones headed in its direction Sunday while it was assisting commercial vessels that were attacked in the Red Sea.

"We cannot assess at this time whether the Carney was a target of the UAVs," US Central Command (Centcom) said after earlier reports the US Navy vessel was attacked.

Yemen's Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for attacking two vessels, the Unity Explorer and Number 9, but made no mention of attacking a US Navy ship.

The Carney is an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer Image: U.S. Navy via AP/picture alliance

Centcom said there were four attacks against three separate commercial vessels operating in international waters, naming the Sophie II as the ship not mentioned by the Houthis.

"The Arleigh-Burke Class destroyer USS Carney responded to the distress calls from the ships and provided assistance," and shot down three drones that were heading for the warship during the day, the statement said.

Israel denies links to ships struck in Red Sea

The Houthis said they attacked the ships because they were linked to Israel and were targeted after they rejected warnings.

The Iran-backed militia have launched several missile and drone attacks on Israel since the start of the war between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist militant group Hamas.

Israeli military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari how said the two ships that came under attack had had no connection to the state of Israel.

An Israeli-linked cargo ship was seized last month by the Houthis, which controls most of Yemen's Red Sea coast and vowed to target more Israeli vessels.

"We also have every reason to believe that these attacks, while launched by the Houthis in Yemen, are fully enabled by Iran. The United States will consider all appropriate responses in full coordination with its international allies and partners," Centcom said.

