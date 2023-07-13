US: Tornado hits Chicago, flights canceled

Although, over 300 flights were grounded at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport, operations returned to normal after the storms had passed.

The greater Chicago area experienced a series of severe of tornadoes and thunderstorms on Wednesday, leading to a temporary suspension of air traffic at O'Hare International and Midway airports.

Tornado sirens blared throughout the third-largest city in the United States as officials urgently advised residents to seek shelter.

A total of eight tornadoes touched down in four counties in northeastern Illinois, with four of them striking Cook County, where Chicago is located.

Authorities issued warnings asking people to take immediate refuge.

Flights grounded

Both O'Hare and Midway airports were compelled to ground all departures for commercial flights, causing delays for outgoing flights as well, according to the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

FlightAware reported that over 300 flights in and out of O'Hare, along with 32 flights in and out of Midway, had to be canceled due to the inclement weather.

Operations returned to normal after the storms had passed and the weather conditions improved, according to the FAA's statement.

Tornado sirens in Windy City

Throughout Wednesday evening, the National Weather Service issued two tornado warnings for different parts of the city.

Tornado sirens blared at least twice, echoing across the entire city of Chicago, urging residents to find safety.

According to the weather service, the tornado intermittently made contact with the ground and was seen moving eastward.

Additionally, there were reports of other circulations along the southern line of O'Hare. The NWS issued warnings to those in the affected area, advising them to seek shelter immediately.

Uprooted trees and blown-off roofs were reported in Countryside, a town in Cook County, while La Grange saw car windows shattered, the NWS said. Additionally, multiple tornadoes caused damage to trees and roofs in various areas.

An image circulating on social media displayed a collapsed cinder block building, apparently located in an industrial district of McCook, situated approximately 15 miles (24 kilometers) southwest of Chicago.

ss/msh (AP, Reuters)