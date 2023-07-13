  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
NATO summit
War in Ukraine
Extreme weather
Nature and EnvironmentUnited States of America

US: Tornado hits Chicago, flights canceled

13 minutes ago

Although, over 300 flights were grounded at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport, operations returned to normal after the storms had passed.

https://p.dw.com/p/4TnZN
Storm clouds pass over downtown Chicago
Chicago authorities issued warnings asking people to take immediate refugeImage: Charles Rex Arbogast/AP/picture alliance

The greater Chicago area experienced a series of severe of tornadoes and thunderstorms on Wednesday, leading to a temporary suspension of air traffic at O'Hare International and Midway airports.

Tornado sirens blared throughout the third-largest city in the United States as officials urgently advised residents to seek shelter.

A total of eight tornadoes touched down in four counties in northeastern Illinois, with four of them striking Cook County, where Chicago is located.

Authorities issued warnings asking people to take immediate refuge.

Flights grounded

Both O'Hare and Midway airports were compelled to ground all departures for commercial flights, causing delays for outgoing flights as well, according to the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

FlightAware reported that over 300 flights in and out of O'Hare, along with 32 flights in and out of Midway, had to be canceled due to the inclement weather.

Operations returned to normal after the storms had passed and the weather conditions improved, according to the FAA's statement.

Tornado sirens in Windy City

Throughout Wednesday evening, the National Weather Service issued two tornado warnings for different parts of the city.

Tornado sirens blared at least twice, echoing across the entire city of Chicago, urging residents to find safety.

According to the weather service, the tornado intermittently made contact with the ground and was seen moving eastward.

Additionally, there were reports of other circulations along the southern line of O'Hare. The NWS issued warnings to those in the affected area, advising them to seek shelter immediately.

Uprooted trees and blown-off roofs were reported in Countryside, a town in Cook County, while La Grange saw car windows shattered, the NWS said. Additionally, multiple tornadoes caused damage to trees and roofs in various areas.

An image circulating on social media displayed a collapsed cinder block building, apparently located in an industrial district of McCook, situated approximately 15 miles (24 kilometers) southwest of Chicago.

ss/msh (AP, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Cluster bombs in an warehouse outside Kyiv

Germany keeps distance from US cluster bombs for Ukraine

Politics16 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Smoke plumes billow from a fire at a warehouse in southern Khartoum amidst fighting

No hope for peace as war in Sudan intensifies

No hope for peace as war in Sudan intensifies

Politics10 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Cambodian Premier Hun Sen

Cambodia: Hun Sen holds control of media ahead of elections

Cambodia: Hun Sen holds control of media ahead of elections

Press Freedom12 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A stage setting showing bloodied actors in action

Are German theaters safe places to work?

Are German theaters safe places to work?

Culture20 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Author Milan Kundera in 2010.

Milan Kundera: Czech writer dies aged 94

Milan Kundera: Czech writer dies aged 94

Literature18 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

17-century Persian miniature painting showing two men embracing.

LGBTQ activism: Seeking queer love in Middle Eastern history

LGBTQ activism: Seeking queer love in Middle Eastern history

SocietyJuly 10, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

external

Historic flooding hits parts of northeastern US

Historic flooding hits parts of northeastern US

CatastropheJuly 11, 202301:43 min
More from North America

Latin America

Portraits of murdered journalists in Mexico posted on the doors of the Attorney General sealed with police tape

Mexico's press under siege: The rising journalist death toll

Mexico's press under siege: The rising journalist death toll

Press FreedomJuly 11, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage