A general view shows damaged cars and structures, while emergency crews work at the scene, following a tornado in Silver City, Mississippi
Rescue teams from local and state agencies were deployed to help victims impacted by the tornadoesImage: MISSISSIPPI HIGHWAY PATROL/TWITTER/REUTERS
CatastropheUnited States of America

Mississippi tornado, storms leave at least 25 dead

16 hours ago

Almost 5,000 households in Mississippi were still without power and nearly 11,000 customers in Alabama were offline. But four missing people were reported found.

https://p.dw.com/p/4PEqp

Authorities in the southern US state of Mississippi said late on Saturday that at least 25 people had died after a tornado and storms a day prior. 

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said that dozens more were injured.

Four people it had earlier reported as missing "had been found," it said.

State officials said search and rescue efforts continued.

In Alabama, where the tornado hit next as it began to dissipate, the sheriff's office in Morgan County said one man had died after being trapped when a trailer flipped over.

Mississippi was also bracing for more turbulent weather on Sunday, including high winds and hail, with the state's emergency management agency warning that "tornadoes cannot be ruled out." 

The tracking website poweroutage.us reported late on Saturday that roughly 4,800 customers were still without power in Mississippi, as supplies were restored in several areas, and nearly 11,000 homes and business were in the dark in Alabama. 

What happened with the tornado?

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado caused damage about 60 miles (roughly 95 kilometers) northeast of Jackson.

The rural towns of Silver City and Rolling Fork reported destruction as the tornado swept northeast at 70 miles per hour without weakening, racing towards Alabama through towns, including Winona and Amory, into the night.

Entire buildings were left in rubble and cars flipped on their sides as people climbed through the debris in the dark.

Governor Tate Reeves said authorities deployed ambulances, medical support and emergency assets for those affected.

"Many in the MS Delta need your prayer and God’s protection tonight," he said.

The National Weather Service issued an alert which read: "To protect your life, TAKE COVER NOW!"

It warned residents they were in a "life-threatening situation."

"Flying debris may be deadly to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be destroyed. Considerable damage to homes, businesses, and vehicles is likely and complete destruction is possible."

rmt, msh/wd (Reuters, AP)

A collapsed fence and debris are seen following the storm, with passersby

A whirlwind has caused one death and several injuries in the southwestern Dutch coastal city of Zierikzee. It is the first tornado fatality in the country in three decades, officials say.
SocietyJune 27, 2022
Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, turned to his side, and Russian President Vladimir Putin, fully clear, in this picture

Russia to store tactical nuclear arms in Belarus

Conflicts8 hours ago
