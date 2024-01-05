US Supreme Court to hear Trump appeal of Colorado ballot ban

The top court has agreed to hear the former president's appeal. The initial decision would keep him off the Republican presidential primary ballot in the western state.

The US Supreme Court agreed on Friday to hear former President Donald Trump's appeal of a ruling by Colorado's highest court that would keep him off the presidential primary ballot in the western state.

The conservative-majority Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on the matter on February 8. Three of the justices on the Supreme Court were appointed by Trump during his presidential term.

The Colorado Supreme Court barred Trump in December, due to his role in the January 6, 2021 Capitol riots. In its decision, the Colorado Supreme Court cited a clause in the US Constitution which says those who "engaged in insurrection" may not hold federal or state office.

Trump's lawyers have argued that the Colorado decision would "unconstitutionally disenfranchise millions of voters" in the state and argue that January 6 does not qualify as an insurrection.

Trump also in legal fight over Maine primary ballot ban

In addition to Colorado, the northeastern state of Maine has also barred Trump from the primary ballot. That decision was taken by Maine's secretary of state, rather than the Maine Supreme Judicial Court.

Trump has also filed an appeal in Maine against that decision, with Trump's legal team deriding Democratic Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows as a "biased decision maker."

wd/jsi (AP, AFP, Reuters)