Abortion providers have criticized a Texas ruling which limited access to mifepristone

US Supreme Court temporarily blocks curbs on abortion pill

US Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito temporarily halted a lower court ruling that imposed restrictions on the abortion pill mifepristone. This is a developing story and will be updated...