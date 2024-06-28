US: Supreme Court ruling limits power of federal agencies

The US Supreme Court has overturned a 40-year-old decision that made it easier for the federal government to regulate issues like the environment, public health, workplace safety and consumer protection.

The US Supreme Court on Friday dealt a major blow to federal regulatory power, overturning a 1984 precedent that gave deference to government agencies in interpreting the laws they administer.

The justices ruled 6-3 in favor of fishing companies challenging a government program, funded in part by the industry, to monitor the overfishing of herring off New England.

The rule, colloquially known as Chevron, has long been a conservative target in the US. It said that federal agencies should take the lead in interpreting areas of their remit where laws were not entirely clear.

Supporters of the rule said it allowed experts to make often difficult decisions, while opponents said it was wrongly taking power from judges and handing it to government employees.

Overturning "Chevron" could lead to an array of other cases and challenges, often to past government actions and spending: the Biden adminitration had warned of an "unwarranted shock to the legal system."

