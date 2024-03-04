US Supreme Court restores Trump to Colorado ballot

Former US President Donald Trump has won his appeal against his exclusion from the Republican primary in Colorado. The decision comes on the eve of Super Tuesday.

The US Supreme Court on Monday unanimously overturned a decision to exclude Donald Trump from the Republican presidential primary in the state of Colorado.

"The judgment of the Colorado Supreme Court therefore cannot stand. All nine Members of the Court agree with that result," the Supreme Court said in its ruling.

The verdict of the highest court in the United States ends efforts in Colorado, Illinois, Maine and elsewhere to keep Trump off the ballot.

Why was Trump removed from the ballot?

Trump was previously excluded from the ballot under a constitutional provision involving insurrection for inciting the January 6 Capitol attack in 2021.

But the justices ruled that states cannot invoke a post-Civil War constitutional provision to prevent presidential candidates from appearing on ballots. The court said this power resided with Congress.

'Big win for America,' says Trump

Shortly after the announcement, Trump took to his website, Truth Social, to describe the decision as a "big win" for the United States.

The ruling from the Supreme Court is a major boost to Trump's campaign on the eve of Super Tuesday.

In 2016, Super Tuesday was the moment Trump seized control of the Republican primary, winning seven of the 11 contests. He was elected president later that year.

