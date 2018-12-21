 US Supreme Court refuses Trump bid to restore asylum ban | News | DW | 21.12.2018

News

US Supreme Court refuses Trump bid to restore asylum ban

The Trump administration received a setback over its new rules banning asylum for people who illegally cross the US border. The judges denied a White House plea to allow the ban while lower courts address its legality.

The US Supreme Court in Washington

The 5-4 vote by the justices on Friday was the latest setback in US President Donald Trump's controversial relationship with the country's top judges and courts.

Trump's administration had asked the Supreme Court to put on hold a federal judge's order temporarily blocking a policy  that denies the right to asylum to anyone who crossed a US-Mexican border outside an official port of entry. On Friday, the Supreme Court refused the request.

Lee Gelernt, a lawyer for the American Civil Liberties Union, praised the decision: "The Supreme Court's decision to leave the asylum ban blocked will save lives and keep vulnerable families and children from persecution. We are pleased the court refused to allow the administration to short-circuit the usual appellate process."

The US administration's new rules were a key element of its policies to make it more difficult for immigrants to enter and stay in the United States.

Supreme Court Judge John Roberts

Trump's two Supreme Court appointees, Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch, had voted for the administration's request.

But conservative Chief Justice John Roberts voted with the four liberal justices to refuse it.

Last month, Roberts had rebuked Trump for his criticism of the judiciary and spoken out strongly in defense of its independence: "We do not have Obama judges or Trump judges, Bush judges or Clinton judges," Roberts had said.

Migrants at a shelter in Tijuana, Mexico

Presidential proclamation

Trump had issued a presidential proclamation on November 9 saying he was acting to protect the US national interest against the thousands of Central American migrants walking towards the US border with Mexico.

He claimed that migration had precipitated a crisis and his administration was seeking to restrict "meritless asylum claims from aliens who place a tremendous burden on our resources."

The US president has wide-ranging powers to determine US national security policy, but American asylum laws allow people fleeing persecution and violence in their homelands the ability to seek sanctuary in the United States.

jm/sms (Reuters, AP)

District judge blocks US from enforcing Trump asylum ban

A federal judge in San Francisco has temporarily blocked President Trump's order barring asylum for immigrants who enter the country illegally. Lawyers had argued that the order was in clear violation of asylum law. (20.11.2018)  

Trump signs immigration order to curb asylum claims

The Trump administration has signed an order that would effectively ban migrants who illegally cross the US-Mexico border from qualifying for asylum. The move comes as thousands of migrants are making their way north. (09.11.2018)  

US Supreme Court backs Trump travel ban from Muslim-majority nations

Chief Justice John Roberts ruled that President Trump had provided sufficient evidence of national security concerns. In a dissent, liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor called those concerns a "facade" for Islamophobia. (26.06.2018)  

Humanitarian crisis looms in over-strapped Tijuana 30.11.2018

The Mexican city of Tijuana is dealing with an influx of around 7,000 Central Americans desperate to apply for asylum in the US. Squalor and overcrowding threaten to turn the situation in the over-strapped border town into a humanitarian crisis.

Mexiko Migranten an US-Grenze

Tijuana: Migrants face tough choice 22.11.2018

As Central American migrants continue to arrive in the city of Tijuana on Mexico's border with the US, aid workers are pleading with those already there to wait to apply for asylum rather than risk jumping the border. But many see no alternative.

Tijuana: Claiming asylum in Mexico 27.11.2018

Mexico’s asylum process is fairly straightforward and applicants even have the chance to work in the country whilst awaiting a decision. Still, only about 7% of the Honduran migrants trying to make their way to the USA have decided to stay in Mexico.

