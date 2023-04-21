  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Sudan crisis
Russia's war in Ukraine
A pill of mifepristone being put in a person's hand
The top court's decision will likely keep access to mifepristone unchanged at least into 2024, as legal appeals play outImage: Charlie Riedel/AP/picture alliance
PoliticsUnited States of America

US Supreme Court preserves access to abortion pill

1 hour ago

The US Supreme Court preserved access to a drug used in the most common method of abortion. The decision rejects a lower-court restrictions while a lawsuit continues.

https://p.dw.com/p/4QKDg

The US Supreme Court on Friday blocked restrictions set by lower courts on a widely used abortion pill.

Justices at the top US court granted emergency requests from the Biden administration and New York-based Danco Laboratories, maker of the drug mifepristone. They were appealing a lower court ruling that would roll back approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for mifepristone.

The ruling is a win for President Joe Biden's administration as it defends broad access to the drug in the latest fierce legal battle over reproductive rights in the United States.

"The stakes could not be higher for women across America. I will continue to fight politically-driven attacks on women's health," Biden said in a statement after the ruling. "But let's be clear — the American people must continue to use their vote as their voice, and elect a Congress who will pass a law restoring the protections of Roe v. Wade." 

What was the case about?

The case stems from a ruling by a US District Court judge in Texas, in a lawsuit brought by anti-abortion groups, that would have banned mifepristone, 

The Biden administration and Danco argued that mifepristone might not be available for months if the restrictions put in place by the court in Texas were allowed to take effect.

The top court's action Friday will likely leave access to mifepristone unchanged at least into 2024, as legal appeals play out, including a potential appeal to the Supreme Court.

Conservative Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito dissented with the decision in the most significant abortion case to reach the nine-member court since it overturned the constitutional right to the procedure 10 months ago.

Since last year's Supreme Court decision, 12 US states enacted outright bans on abortion, while many others prohibit abortion after a certain length of pregnancy.

What is mifepristone?

The drug mifepristone has been approved for use in the United States since 2000, and more than 5 million people have used it. The FDA called mifepristone safe and effective, as demonstrated over decades of use by millions of people, adding that adverse effects are exceedingly rare.

Mifepristone is used in combination with a second drug, misoprostol, in more than half of all abortions in the US. The drug also has other uses, such as the management of miscarriages.

sms/zc (AP, Reuters, AFP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A pill of mifepristone being put in a person's hand

US Supreme Court preserves access to abortion pill

Politics1 hour ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A female student working on a solar panel installation

Africa strives to revamp its universities

Africa strives to revamp its universities

Education9 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

AI image of robots working on laptops

India: AI journalism sparks concern

India: AI journalism sparks concern

Technology13 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Climate activist in front of Berlin's Brandenburg Gate

German climate activists vow to peacefully disrupt Berlin

German climate activists vow to peacefully disrupt Berlin

PoliticsApril 20, 202302:19 min
More from Germany

Europe

A person wearing a press helmet and protective gear points at a column of smoke

Ukraine tightens rules on frontline reporting

Ukraine tightens rules on frontline reporting

Press Freedom5 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Themenpaket - Sudan

Sudan: Activists uphold calls for peaceful transition

Sudan: Activists uphold calls for peaceful transition

Politics8 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

USA | Start der SpaceX' Starship Rakete

Uncrewed SpaceX rocket explodes after takeoff

Uncrewed SpaceX rocket explodes after takeoff

Science17 hours ago02:05 min
More from North America

Latin America

A Brazilian cowboy leading a herd of cattle in the Pantanal region

Brazil struggles to protect Amazon amid booming beef demand

Brazil struggles to protect Amazon amid booming beef demand

BusinessApril 19, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage