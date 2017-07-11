US Supreme Court limits the federal government's power to curb carbon emissions

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The US Supreme Court has ruled that the federal government's key environmental agency cannot set wide-ranging limits on greenhouse gasses.
The US Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that the federal government did not have broad authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from power plants. The decision was a blow to the administration of President Joe Biden, whose Environmental Protection Agency sought to tackle climate change.
The ruling was decided by a 6-3 vote, with conservatives in the majority.
More to come on this breaking news story.