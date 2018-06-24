US Supreme Court Justice Kennedy retiring, giving Trump a second pick

US Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy has announced he is retiring at the age of 81. Although not the oldest, he is the most senior member of the court, having been nominated by former President Ronald Reagan.

"It has been the greatest honor and privilege to serve our nation in the federal judiciary for 43 years, 30 of those years on the Supreme Court," Kennedy said in a statement. He added that his decision was motivated by the desire to spend more time with his family.

'The most powerful man in America'

Kennedy has long been considered the swing vote on the court between the liberal and conservative justices. His retirement will allow President Donald Trump to make a second nomination to the bench, likely giving the court a conservative bent for years to come. Conservative activists have already announced their intention to use a more conservative court to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion.

In response to the news, the president said of Kennedy: "He is a man that I've known for a long time and a man that

I've respected for a long time. He's been a great justice of the Supreme Court. He's a man ... who has displayed tremendous vision, and tremendous heart, and he will be missed."

Speaking in the Oval Office during a meeting with Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, Trump said that when considering the next nomination he would draw from a list of 25 candidates that his campaign collected during his presidential run.

Kennedy's career on the Supreme Court earned him the nickname "the most powerful man in America," because he was often the deciding vote between the conservative and liberal wings of the nine-member court. He often sided with the liberal justices on social issues, such as the legalization of gay marriage in 2017 and a decision in 1992 that reaffirmed Roe v. Wade.

