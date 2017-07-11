US strikes Colombia's FARC from terror list

The US revoked its designation of FARC, Colombia's most notorious left-wing militia, as a terror organization on Tuesday. The move comes more than five years after the Colombian government finalized a peace accord with the group.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken praised the accord and said the removal of the terror label would help Washington support its implementation.

At the same time, Blinken noted that the US was not changing its stance "with regards to any charges or potential charges in the United States against former leaders of the FARC, including for narcotrafficking."

What is FARC?

FARC, or the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, was formed in the 1960s. Their ideology remained vague, but they broadly were leftist, against oligarchy and in favor land reforms. Their bloody conflict with the central government spanned several decades, with the group funding itself through the drug trade and kidnappings. The conflict displaced millions of people and left more than 220,000 dead.

Colombia: 5 years after FARC deal, peace remains elusive From ragged rebellion to military might In the mid-20th century, Colombia saw a raging battle between different political camps. Left-wing rebel groups founded independent republics in remote areas, which were gradually taken over by government forces. Two of the leaders of the "Republica de Marquetalia" escaped, however. In 1966, Manuel Marulanda and Jacobo Arenas (left) founded the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia or FARC.

Colombia: 5 years after FARC deal, peace remains elusive A life dedicated to armed struggle In the inaccessible Amazon region, farmers who knew the land well were tactically superior to the more cumbersome Colombian army. The FARC picked up strategies from other guerrilla groups in Latin America and began recruiting students and slum dwellers from the cities. That allegedly included more than 18,000 minors. Women, too, joined in. However, they were strictly forbidden to have children.

Colombia: 5 years after FARC deal, peace remains elusive Mercenaries, drug traffickers, racketeers To fund themselves, the guerrillas entered the drug trade. They moonlighted as mercenaries for the cocaine cartels and later participated in cultivation. Though the Colombian army, with the help of the US, destroyed plantations and drug labs (photo), the rebels raked in plenty of cash. At times, the rebels controlled an area as large as Switzerland. They also levied a "revolutionary tax" there.

Colombia: 5 years after FARC deal, peace remains elusive Kidnappings as a lucrative business model The FARC is estimated to have earned hundreds of millions of US dollars each year. Part of the reason was another flourishing business model – the rebel group is believed to have been behind nearly 10,000 kidnappings from 1970 to 2010. The most prominent victim was presidential candidate Ingrid Betancourt in 2002. It took six years for the Colombian army to free Betancourt and 14 other hostages.

Colombia: 5 years after FARC deal, peace remains elusive The struggle for peace As early as the 1980s, the FARC negotiated an initial, fragile cease-fire with the Colombian government. Some members tried to help to shape policies in political parties. In the 1990s, they presented a 10-point political program. In 2001, FARC leader Manuel Marulanda (right) met with President Andres Pastrana (left) for renewed peace talks. But success proved elusive.

Colombia: 5 years after FARC deal, peace remains elusive Continuing terror campaign The FARC and the Colombian government were unable to reach a deal in part because the rebels widened their campaign of terror during the talks. They attacked military posts and police stations with explosive devices and raids. They showed no consideration for civilian victims — as seen here in Medellín in 2003, when a car bomb injured 30 people and killed six, including a small child.

Colombia: 5 years after FARC deal, peace remains elusive Left and right-wing terror Till today, it remains unclear who was behind the massacre of 119 civilians in this church in May 2002. In addition to the FARC, suspicions have centered on right-wing paramilitary groups. Most of the approximately 250,000 people killed in the ongoing conflict were civilians caught between the fronts or murdered as political opponents, suspected collaborators or family members of opponents.

Colombia: 5 years after FARC deal, peace remains elusive A weakened guerrilla group Colombian President Alvaro Uribe, elected in 2002, intensified the fight against the rebels. On March 1, 2008, soldiers killed the FARC's deputy chief, Raul Reyes. Shortly thereafter, Manuel Marulanda died. His successor was also killed in a skirmish in 2011. By the end of Uribe's presidency in 2008, FARC troop numbers dropped to about 8,000 from 20,000 during the 1990s. Most people deserted.

Colombia: 5 years after FARC deal, peace remains elusive The controversial peace deal Weakened by its losses, the FARC began peace talks with the new president, Juan Manuel Santos (left). The negotiations took place in Cuba. On September 26, 2016, FARC rebel leader Timoleon Jimenez (center) and Santos signed the peace treaty. But just a week later, a narrow majority of Colombians voted against it in a non-binding referendum.

Colombia: 5 years after FARC deal, peace remains elusive Disarming the rebels By signing the peace deal, the FARC agreed to disarm. A few hundred rebels refused, while the remaining 7,000 were ready to reintegrate into civilian life. Only those suspected of having committed human rights violations were to be brought before a special court. In early 2021, members of the group’s leadership were also indicted for the first time, including leader Timoleon Jimenez.

Colombia: 5 years after FARC deal, peace remains elusive Reconciliation between rebels and victims Some former FARC fighters are actively working for reconciliation with the Colombian people and especially their victims. Here, ex-rebel Rodrigo Granda meets with the sister of two kidnapping victims to apologize for the wrongs committed. Former hostages, too, have been engaging in reintegration projects.

Colombia: 5 years after FARC deal, peace remains elusive Goal of lasting peace still elusive The FARC has now transitioned into a political party. But many members believe the peace treaty has been violated because the government didn’t implement key elements. Some rebels have returned to armed resistance. That includes the two chief peace treaty negotiators, Ivan Marquez and Jesus Santrich. In mid-2019, they announced in a video that the "second Marquetalia" had begun. Author: Jan D. Walter



The group agreed to disarm in 2016 following long and arduous talks with the central government. The government then presented their peace accord to the people in a non-binding referendum. Unexpectedly, a narrow majority of Colombians voted against it. But the government simply reworked the accord and refused to hold another referendum.

What has happened since the peace accord?

FARC has since disarmed and transformed itself into a political party. But two armed factions also emerged from the once-powerful militia, labeling themselves FARC-EP and Segunda Marquetalia, with many FARC veterans still active in remote regions of Colombia.

On Tuesday, the US said it was adding a terror label to the two new groups and their leaders. This means all their assets in the US will be frozen and reported to the US Treasury. Also, foreign financial institutions who trade with the subjects on the list could face sanctions, and individuals could be designated as terrorists themselves.

