 US slaps sanctions on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro′s son | News | DW | 28.06.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

US slaps sanctions on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's son

The US Treasury Department has passed sanctions on Nicolas Ernesto Maduro Guerra for serving his father's "illegitimate regime." The US said it would continue to target members of Maduro's inner circle with sanctions.

Nicolas Maduro and his son

The US imposed sanctions on the son of embattled Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, the Treasury Department said Friday. The sanctions freeze any assets in the United States owned by 29-year-old Nicolas Ernesto Maduro Guerra.

The US has been leading efforts to oust Maduro since his re-election in 2018, which Washington considers illegitimate. It is the latest move from the US to increase pressure on family members of top officials supporting the socialist leader.

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the Treasury Department would continue to target "complicit relatives of illegitimate regime insiders profiting off of Maduro's corruption."

Read moreVenezuela foils attempt on President Maduro's life: government

He added that Maduro "relies on his son and others close to his authoritarian regime to maintain a stranglehold on the economy and suppress the people of Venezuela."

Watch video 01:37

Venezuela's tumbling economy

The US accused Maduro's son of being involved in propaganda and censorship, profiting from Venezuelan mines and helping pressure the military to keep humanitarian aid out of the country.

'Fraudulent' leadership

"Maduro's regime was built on fraudulent elections, and his inner circle lives in luxury off the proceeds of corruption while the Venezuelan people suffer,” said Mnuchin. 

The US supports Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who has failed to oust Maduro despite declaring himself Venezuela's rightful president.

Maduro's ensuing hold on power has bankrupted the country and caused one of the worst refugee crises to ever hit Latin America, as Venezuelan's flee to country due to lack of food and basic services.

Read more: UN human rights chief arrives in Venezuela to probe crisis

In targeting Maduro's son, the Treasury Department said he was part of the Constituent Assembly, a body the US said Maduro had set up to consolidate his power by "rewriting the Venezuelan constitution and dissolving institutions."

Watch video 02:20

Thousands pour into Colombia as Venezuela reopens border

It added that the Constituent Assembly, which rivals the opposition-controlled National Assembly, was "created through an undemocratic process instigated by Maduro's government to subvert the will of the Venezuelan people."

Guaido is the leader of the National Assembly. He is recognized by the US and more than 50 other countries as Venezuela's acting president.

The US has already sanctioned more than 100 top Venezuelan government officials and other Maduro insiders accused of corruption, human rights violations and drug trafficking.

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

wmr/amp (AP, AFP, Reuters, dpa)

DW recommends

Venezuela foils attempt on President Maduro's life: government

An attempt to assassinate Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has failed, the crisis-hit country's government said. The leader has accused the United States of being behind an alleged coup plot. (27.06.2019)  

UN human rights chief arrives in Venezuela to probe crisis

Michelle Bachelet will meet with members of the opposition, civil society and the government. The visit comes in the midst of an entrenched political crisis and as Juan Guaido grapples with corruption accusations. (20.06.2019)  

Venezuela's Juan Guaido calls for 'return to streets'

The self-declared president has urged Venezuelans to protest against a growing government crackdown on opposition figures. The EU has warned the Maduro regime against "silencing" the opposition-held National Assembly. (10.05.2019)  

Nicolas Maduro tells military to 'be ready' for potential US military action

Venezuela's president told the army to 'be ready to defend the homeland' and that he sought their 'active loyalty.' Meanwhile, self-declared president Juan Guaido urged supporters to demonstrate at military barracks. (05.05.2019)  

WWW links

Sign up for DW's newsletters here  

Audios and videos on the topic

Thousands pour into Colombia as Venezuela reopens border  

Venezuela's tumbling economy  

Related content

Venezuela Nicolas Maduro, Präsident in Caracas

Venezuela foils attempt on President Maduro's life: government 27.06.2019

An attempt to assassinate Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has failed, the crisis-hit country's government said. The leader has accused the United States of being behind an alleged coup plot.

Berlin Gruppenfoto Lateinamerika-Konferenz Auswärtiges Amt

Germany hosts Latin America and Caribbean conference in Berlin 28.05.2019

More than 20 foreign ministers from Latin America and the Caribbean have converged on Berlin, albeit without Venezuelan representation. Germany is trying to revitalize lagging diplomatic and trade ties with the region.

Venezuela Caracas | Nicolas Maduro, Präsident & UN-Menschenrechtskommissarin Michelle Bachelet

Venezuela allows UN human rights chief Bachelet to set up office 22.06.2019

The UN human rights chief plans to set up an office in Venezuela to monitor the ongoing humanitarian crisis there. Michelle Bachelet said the dire situation must not be allowed to "deteriorate any further."

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  