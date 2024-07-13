US: Shots heard at Donald Trump rally

A Donald Trump rally in the US has been interrupted by several loud noises that sounded like gunshots. Trump appeared to have blood on his face afterwards. His security detail shepherded him away from the scene.

Donald Trump has been whisked off stage at a rally in Pennsylvania after what sounded like several gunshots.

Trump could be seen reaching towards his neck soon after. There appeared to be blood on his face.

Security agents leapt on to the stage to surround Trump Image: Evan Vucci/AP Photos/picture alliance

Agents from his protective detail rushed on to the stage and dived to cover Trump as screams could be heard from the crowd.

The crowd then cheered as Trump stood and raised a fist.

Trump stood back up and raised a fist before leaving the stage Image: Evan Vucci/AP Photos/picture alliance

His motorcade left the venue in Butler, Pennsylvania soon after. His condition was not immediately known.

This is a developing story. More to follow...

msh/rm (AFP, Reuters)