US: Shots heard at Donald Trump rally

US: Shots heard at Donald Trump rallyJuly 14, 2024
Donald Trump has been whisked off stage at a rally in Pennsylvania after what sounded like several gunshots.
Trump could be seen reaching towards his neck soon after. There appeared to be blood on his face.
Agents from his protective detail rushed on to the stage and dived to cover Trump as screams could be heard from the crowd.
The crowd then cheered as Trump stood and raised a fist.
His motorcade left the venue in Butler, Pennsylvania soon after. His condition was not immediately known.
This is a developing story. More to follow...
msh/rm (AFP, Reuters)