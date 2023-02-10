US shoots down unknown object over Alaska, White House says

The US military shot down the object while it was flying over Alaska.

The White House said on Friday that the US has shot down another unknown flying object, this time close to the state of Alaska.

The object came down in US waters just off the far northeastern coast of Alaska, near the Canadian border.

The incident comes after the Pentagon downed a Chinese balloon which it has said was a spy balloon on February 4.

"The president ordered the military to down the object," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said. He did not describe the object as a balloon.

"We don't know who owns this object," he added.

Kirby said that a fighter jet had shot down a high-altitude object that was the size of a small car and had posed a "reasonable threat" to civilian flights.

ab/jcg (Reuters, AFP, AP)