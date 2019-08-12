US: Several police officers shot in Philadelphia

Philadelphia authorities said on Wednesday that several police officers have been shot in the neighborhood Nicetown, in the north part of the city.

The situation was described as "active and ongoing." Sergeant Eric Gripp confirmed on Twitter that at least one suspect had fired at police and that six officers had been injured.

In an earlier tweet, Gripp asked that media outlets not fly helicopters over the scene and urged residents to avoid the area.

According to local newspaper The Philadelphia Inquirer, quoting police sources, the shooting began when officers arrived at a house to serve a warrant related to narcotics. Police Commissioner Richard Ross told the Inquirer that two officers remained trapped inside the house.

Police told the paper that one of the suspects inside the house had livestreamed the incident on Facebook.

Residents from nearby streets were evacuated. Temple University tweeted that its Health Sciences Center Campus, located in the area of the shooting, was on lockdown. The university told students in the campus to take shelter.

"Secure doors. Be silent. Be still. Police are responding," one of the tweets read. Students were locked down for approximately two hours and then released, but told to not stay in the area.

A massive police presence, with dozens of police cars and officers, many of them with their guns drawn, could be seen in images from local media outlets. Witnesses said they heard multiple gunshots.

Local news outlet NBC10 Philadelphia reported that an officer and a pedestrian were injured in a car crash at the scene.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said many of its agents had responded to the scene and were assisting the Philadelphia police.

jcg/kl (AP, AFP)

This is a developing story, more updates to follow...

