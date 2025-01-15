US: SEC sues Elon Musk for securities violation over X

US financial regulator has sued Elon Musk for failing to properly disclose his purchase of Twitter shares, a secrecy that allowed him to buy stock at "artificially low prices."

The US Securities and Exchange Commission sued Elon Musk Wednesday for failing to disclose his acquisition of Twitter shares before buying the company.

The SEC said Elon Musk violated securities law by acquiring Twitter shares at "artificially low prices."

"Defendant Elon Musk failed to timely file with the SEC a beneficial ownership report disclosing his acquisition of more than five percent of the outstanding shares of Twitter's common stock in March 2022, in violation of the federal securities laws," the SEC said in a court filing.

Musk bought Twitter in 2022 for about $44 billion (€42.7 billion), later changing the name to X.

More to follow...

rm/jsi (AFP, Reuters)