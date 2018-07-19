 US police surround barricaded armed suspect at Trader Joe′s supermarket in California | Americas| North and South American news impacting on Europe | DW | 22.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Americas

US police surround barricaded armed suspect at Trader Joe's supermarket in California

A man being pursued by police crashed his car and ran into the store. Authorities have warned that the situation is ongoing and asked the public to stay away from the area.

USA Trader Joe's in Los Angeles (imago/ZUMA Press/R. Chiu)

Los Angeles police said on Saturday that there was a possible hostage situation unfolding at a Trader Joe's grocery store in Silverlake, Hollywood.

A man who was fleeing from officers crashed his vehicle into the supermarket and ran inside it, according to US media. The suspect was being pursued after reportedly shooting his grandmother and girlfriend in south Los Angeles.

Police were urging the public to stay away from the area as they confirmed via Twitter there was an "active barricaded suspect" in the store and a police operation was underway

A fire department spokeswoman told the press that at least one patient had been brought to a local hospital from the scene, but that she had been in a vehicle and not inside the Trader Joe's.

Footage from the scene showed people escaping out a store window.

More to follow...

DW recommends

Former US soldier storms California veterans' home, killing three and himself

A former US serviceman held hostages and opened fire at a veterans' home where he had been treated for post-traumatic stress disorder. Police found him and his three captives dead after the standoff. (10.03.2018)  

US suspect in 'Capital Gazette' shooting charged with murder

A man who killed five people at "The Capital Gazette" newspaper office in the US state of Maryland has been charged with murder. The man had a bitter history with the paper and police said it was a targeted attack. (29.06.2018)  

Waffle House shooting suspect arrested by Nashville police

A man suspected of opening fire on patrons at a 24-hour restaurant in the early hours of Sunday morning has been detained. Police do not know what motivated the shooter to kill four people and injure several more. (23.04.2018)  

Related content

Thailand Rettungsaktion Tham Luang Höhle

Thai cave rescue drama could be Hollywood's next blockbuster 12.07.2018

Hollywood swoops in after the stunning rescue of 12 children and their soccer coach from a flooded cave in Thailand. Two production companies are interested in making movies about the against-the-odds mission.

USA Kalifornien Yountville Geiselnahme in Veteranen-Heim

Former US soldier storms California veterans' home, killing three and himself 10.03.2018

A former US serviceman held hostages and opened fire at a veterans' home where he had been treated for post-traumatic stress disorder. Police found him and his three captives dead after the standoff.

USA Oscar-Verleihung 2018 | Best Actress Frances McDormand

Two new words for Hollywood: inclusion rider 05.03.2018

Why is everyone suddenly talking about the "inclusion rider"? Upon accepting her best actress Oscar, Frances McDormand reminded the assembled actors of their power — and popularized a little-known concept.

ADVERTISEMENT

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 