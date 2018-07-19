US police surround barricaded armed suspect at Trader Joe's supermarket in California

Los Angeles police said on Saturday that there was a possible hostage situation unfolding at a Trader Joe's grocery store in Silverlake, Hollywood.

A man who was fleeing from officers crashed his vehicle into the supermarket and ran inside it, according to US media. The suspect was being pursued after reportedly shooting his grandmother and girlfriend in south Los Angeles.

Police were urging the public to stay away from the area as they confirmed via Twitter there was an "active barricaded suspect" in the store and a police operation was underway

A fire department spokeswoman told the press that at least one patient had been brought to a local hospital from the scene, but that she had been in a vehicle and not inside the Trader Joe's.

Footage from the scene showed people escaping out a store window.

More to follow...