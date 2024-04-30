  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel-Hamas warEuropean Union (EU)Russia's war in Ukraine
HealthUnited States of America

US plans to reclassify marijuana as a less dangerous drug

May 1, 2024

The Biden administration is reportedly looking into reclassifying marijuana from the nation's most dangerous drug to a lower-risk drug, in a historic shift that could have ripple effects across the country.

https://p.dw.com/p/4fNUX
Joe Biden
Joe Biden directed the Department of Health and Human Services in 2022 to review marijuana’s classificationImage: ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP

The US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) will move ahead with plans to reclassify marijuana from the most strict classification of Schedule I to the less stringent Schedule III, according to multiple media reports Tuesday.

For more than 50 years, marijuana has been considered a Schedule I drug, classified on the same level as highly addictive narcotics like heroin and ecstasy.

Last year, the Health and Human Services Department recommended to the DEA that marijuana should be a Schedule III drug, which would put it alongside less addictive substances like Tylenol with codeine, ketamine and testosterone.

The measure, if enacted, would not legalize marijuana at the federal level but could broaden access to the drug for medicinal use and boost cannabis industries in states where it is legal.

The proposal, which still has to be reviewed by the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB), will also acknowledge that marijuana has less potential for abuse than some of those classified as the most dangerous drugs.

Germany partially legalizes cannabis

When will DEA move to publish the new rule?

Once OMB signs off, the DEA will take public comment on the plan to move marijuana from its current classification to Schedule III.

After the public comment period and a review by an administrative judge, the agency would eventually publish the final rule.

The move comes after President Joe Biden called for a review of federal marijuana law in October 2022 and moved to pardon thousands of Americans convicted federally of simple possession of the drug.

The announcement could also prove to be a political boost for Biden in election year. Recent polling shows 70% of adults having expressed support for marijuana legalization, more than double the share who said they favored it in 2000.

mf/rm (Reuters, AFP, AP)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

A man is seen smoking a large joint during the Global Marijuana March. Hundreds of pro-cannabis activists demonstrate in Puerto del Sol, Madrid city center, to demand a law to legalize cannabis with a medicinal and recreational use.

Fact check: How dangerous is cannabis? Four myths exposed

Fact check: How dangerous is cannabis? Four myths exposed

Germany might be the next country to legalize cannabis, but the drug is still shrouded in misinformation. DW's fact checking team examines four myths surrounding cannabis and whether or not it should be legal.
ScienceFebruary 16, 2024
A cloud hangs over happy participants at Berlin's 2024 4/20 'Smoke-In' at the Brandenburg Gate

Germany: Thousands celebrate new cannabis law in Berlin

Germany: Thousands celebrate new cannabis law in Berlin

Bands played as revelers gathered at the Brandenburg Gate for a legal cannabis "Smoke-In" on Saturday. Separately, Deutsche Bahn announced a ban on cannabis consumption at train stations despite legalization.
SocietyApril 20, 2024
www.pewresearch.org
Show more stories