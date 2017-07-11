US nuclear submarine hits object in South China Sea

The US Navy on Thursday said that one of its nuclear powered submarines had an underwater collision with an unidentified object.

The US Pacific Fleet, which falls under the command of the US Navy, said the USS Connecticut struck an unknown object while on routine operations in the South China Sea.

Submarine still operational

There have been no life-threatening injuries and the vessel is still fully functional.

"The submarine remains in a safe and stable condition. USS Connecticut's nuclear propulsion plant and spaces were not affected and remain fully operational," the statement said.

The US Navy said the extent of the damage is being assessed and the incident is being investigated.

The vessel is a Seawolf-class nuclear powered, fast attack submarine that musters under the US Navy's Pacific Fleet.

kb/rt (AP, AFP, Reuters)