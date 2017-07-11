US: Minnesota health clinic shooting leaves 1 dead, 4 injured

A shooting at the Allina Health Care Clinic in Buffalo, Minnesota on Tuesday left one person dead and four more injured.

Authorities arrested a suspect. Local Wright County officials described the event as an "active shooter incident."

Local station WCCO - CBS News Minnesota has identified the suspect as 67-year-old Gregory Ulrich of Buffalo.

Explosives found at scene

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said "some improvised explosive devices" were found at the scene of the crime. Walz didn't say whether any of the devices were detonated.

"At this time it appears like it was a single individual," Walz said about the incident. "And, again, too early to tell motives or reasons why."

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) have responded to the incident.

Wright County Sheriff Sean Deringer said a suspicious package was found in the corner of the health clinic's lobby. Several other suspicious devices were found at a hotel where the suspect was staying.

Buffalo Police Chief Pat Budke said the shooting was likely targeted at the clinic or someone in the facility.

"There's a history of him being unhappy with the healthcare — with the healthcare he received," Budke said of the suspect.

Minnesota politicians react

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey described the shooting as an "unspeakable depravity." Buffalo, a city of around 16,000 people, is located about 42 miles (67 kilometers) northwest of Minneapolis.

Minnesota US Representative Ilhan Omar said she was "devastated" by the shooting. "My thoughts are with all the victims and their families right now," she said.

The health care facility reportedly provides COVID-19 vaccinations and testing.

