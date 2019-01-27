US Midwest hit by winter freeze colder than Antarctica

A record arctic air mass will remain over the central and eastern United States over the next several days. Chicago has already recorded temperatures colder than parts of Antarctica.
Tens of millions of people in the northern United States woke up to freezing temperatures on Wednesday as flights were grounded, travel disrupted and schools and business closed.
Many people were urged to stay home, and those who did venture out were advised by the National Weather Service to cover their mouths and protect their lungs from severely cold air by not "taking deep breaths" and keeping talking to a minimum.
The freezing weather has been caused by the polar vortex, a mass of freezing air which usually rotates around the North Pole but has drifted south to the United States.
Chicago freeze
Including the wind chill factor, parts of the Dakotas, Wisconsin and Minnesota had temperatures of -70 Fahrenheit (-56.7 Celsius), according to forecasters.
In Chicago, the morning temperature was -22 degrees Fahrenheit (-30 Celsius), which was colder than Alaska's state capital and parts of Antarctica. Much of the Chicago River was frozen over.
More than 1,500 flights into Chicago's O'Hare and Midway airports were canceled and Amtrak train services did not run. Even colder temperatures were expected on Thursday.
If temperatures reach -27 degrees Fahrenheit (-33 Celsius), it would be the coldest recorded temperature since January 1985.
Chicago city officials encouraged 80,000 homeless to ask for help: "3-1-1 offers a range of services to assist some of Chicago's most vulnerable residents," officials said in a statement on Monday. They added that the city offered "shelter for homeless residents, warming centers and well-being checks."
Frostbite in five minutes
Postal services were unable to deliver mail in parts of Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Ohio, the Dakotas and Nebraska.
The National Weather Service office near Minneapolis tweeted a serious warning: "These are VERY DANGEROUS conditions and can lead to frostbite on exposed skin in as little as five minutes where wind chill values are below -50."
jm/amp (Reuters, AFP)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Two skiers have become the latest victims of the extreme weather hitting the Alps. The amount of snow falling has broken records in several ski resorts. (15.01.2019)
As the North American East Coast experiences some of the coldest temperatures ever, DW takes a look at the factors that lead to this weather phenomenon, and why temperatures are unseasonably high in Europe. (08.01.2014)
As frigid air sweeps across Europe, the Arctic itself is seeing an unprecedented warm spell. What's going on and does it relate to global warming? (27.02.2018)
A new report has warned climate change could bring widespread hardship to the United States if nothing is done to stop it. President Donald Trump has downplayed the threat amid freezing temperatures this week. (24.11.2018)