US Midwest hit by winter freeze colder than Antarctica

Tens of millions of people in the northern United States woke up to freezing temperatures on Wednesday as flights were grounded, travel disrupted and schools and business closed.

Many people were urged to stay home, and those who did venture out were advised by the National Weather Service to cover their mouths and protect their lungs from severely cold air by not "taking deep breaths" and keeping talking to a minimum.

People were advised to avoid breathing in the freezing air

The freezing weather has been caused by the polar vortex, a mass of freezing air which usually rotates around the North Pole but has drifted south to the United States.

Chicago freeze

Including the wind chill factor, parts of the Dakotas, Wisconsin and Minnesota had temperatures of -70 Fahrenheit (-56.7 Celsius), according to forecasters.

In Chicago, the morning temperature was -22 degrees Fahrenheit (-30 Celsius), which was colder than Alaska's state capital and parts of Antarctica. Much of the Chicago River was frozen over.

Lake Michigan in Chicago was covered in thick snow and ice

More than 1,500 flights into Chicago's O'Hare and Midway airports were canceled and Amtrak train services did not run. Even colder temperatures were expected on Thursday.

If temperatures reach -27 degrees Fahrenheit (-33 Celsius), it would be the coldest recorded temperature since January 1985.

Chicago city officials encouraged 80,000 homeless to ask for help: "3-1-1 offers a range of services to assist some of Chicago's most vulnerable residents," officials said in a statement on Monday. They added that the city offered "shelter for homeless residents, warming centers and well-being checks."

Authorities warned people to stay indoors to avoid the arctic temperatures

Frostbite in five minutes

Postal services were unable to deliver mail in parts of Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Ohio, the Dakotas and Nebraska.

The National Weather Service office near Minneapolis tweeted a serious warning: "These are VERY DANGEROUS conditions and can lead to frostbite on exposed skin in as little as five minutes where wind chill values are below -50."

In pictures: Niagara Falls freezes over Dressed in white Icy temperatures have taken hold of Niagara Falls, transforming the waterfalls into a magical black and white scene. The phenomenon was brought on by a cold weather system moving over North America, which the US National Weather Service says was strengthened by additional arctic air coming from Canada.

In pictures: Niagara Falls freezes over Arctic blast The US National Weather Service has warned the eastern region to brace for "bitter cold temperatures and wind chills." A storm system has pushed temperatures as low as minus 25 degrees Celsius in the Great Lakes region, where the Niagara Falls is located. Despite the cold, visitors are still making their way to the falls, many taking to social media to share their photos of the icy scenes.

In pictures: Niagara Falls freezes over Water flowing around the ice Although it will never completely freeze over, large blocks of ice have formed at the base of the Niagara Falls. An aerial view shows the water running both around and under frozen over parts of the falls, crashing onto the large chunks at the bottom. The surrounding town of the same name lies by the water, and is also covered in heavy snow.

In pictures: Niagara Falls freezes over Tourists brave the cold The giant waterfall has always been a popular photo location, but the icy landscape makes for an especially impressive picture. Visitor Emma Grafham told CNN she felt like she was in the movie Frozen. "There was even this set of stairs that were placed just outside the look-on spot and they had so much ice on them, it looked like Elsa had just cast her arm up and summoned up some stairs."

In pictures: Niagara Falls freezes over Heavy snow around the falls Snow and ice cover the vegetation on the edge of the Horseshoe Falls. Also known as the Canadian Falls, this is the largest of the three waterfalls straddling the US-Canada border. At 792 meters wide and 53 meters high, the Horseshoe Falls accounts for 90 percent of the water volume at the Niagara Falls — an astonishing sight both in summer and winter. Author: Nicole Ng



