US: Michigan university shooting kills 3, suspect dead

The police said that the lone gunman pulled the trigger on himself outside the campus, four hours after the shooting began.

At least three people have been killed and multiple people have been injured in a shooting on the campus of Michigan State University (MSU), authorities said on Monday.

The MSU police, on Tuesday, confirmed that the suspect died from a self-inflicted gun shot.

At least five people have reportedly been wounded.

The Detroit News reported that one death had been confirmed, citing a university spokesperson.

What we know so far?

At 8:30 p.m. local time (0130 GMT/UTC), the campus police sent an alert which reported "shots fired incident occurring on or near the East Lansing campus."

They advised the students and staff to "secure-in-place immediately."

The East Lansing High School auditorium, where a school board meeting was being held, was locked down and people were prevented from leaving, the Lansing State Journal reported.

The campus police updated on Twitter that there appeared to be only one suspect, who they described as a "short male with a mask."

Those on campus were asked to continue taking shelter as the police were still receiving "multiple calls of an active shooter on campus."

The MSU police confirmed that three people were killed in the shooting.

In a televised late-night briefing, Chris Rozman, the interim deputy chief said that the five injured people, some with life-threatening injuries, were transported to the hospital.

Four hours after the shooting began, the police confirmed that the lone gunman killed himself outside the campus.

Authorities said that "there is no longer a threat to campus and the shelter-in-place has been lifted."

Michigan State University has about 50,000 students. The East Lansing campus of MSU is about 90 miles (145 kilometers) northwest of Detroit city.

