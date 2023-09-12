  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Morocco earthquake
Extreme weather
Russia's war in Ukraine
MigrationNorth America

US-Mexico border is world's deadliest land route, UN says

September 12, 2023

More migrants have died or disappeared across the Americas than ever before according to the UN body. Crossing from Mexico to the US is particularly risky.

https://p.dw.com/p/4WFrT
Clothing and tennis shoes are seen near a wall at the United States and Mexico border, in El Paso, Texas.
The border between the US and Mexico is the world's "deadliest land route"Image: Jose Luis Gonzalez /REUTERS

At least 1,457 displaced persons have died or disappeared in the Americas in 2022, the UN's International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Tuesday.

With 686 documented deaths and disappearances, the US-Mexico border makes up for over half of the cases. While this is a slight decrease from last year, it still makes it the world's "deadliest land route" according to the IOM.

Dangerous desert areas

The Sonoran and Chihuahuan deserts bordering the US are particularly dangerous. More deaths have been reported here than in the far bigger Sahara desert, the IOM said.

Documenting deaths and disappearances of migrants – especially in remote areas – is made difficult by lack of data from official sources according the UN organization.

"The fact that we know so little about migrants who disappear in the Americas is a grim reality,” said Marcelo Pisani, IOM Regional Director for South America. "The impacts on the families left behind to search endlessly for a lost loved one are profound."

The IOM urged countries in the region "to act on the data to ensure safe, regular migration routes are accessible."

Increased migration across Latin America and Caribbean

The IOM said the numbers in its report "represent the lowest estimates available." Still, the overall number of deaths and disappearances has more than doubled since 2018.

Migration across the Americas has been increasing in recent years. Movements between countries in Latin America and the Caribbean have seen an especially steep hike: from 5.3 million migrants in 2010 to 11.3 million in 2020, numbers from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) show.

North America is still the primary destination for people migrating from Latin America and the Caribbean. In 2022, more than 2,5 million people crossed the southern border of the US, setting a new record.

fg/jcg (afp, ap)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A car squashed with wooden sticks and other debris, on a surface above ground, in the aftermath of rains and flooding in eastern Libya, 2023

Libya: More than 2,000 dead after catastrophic floods

CatastropheSeptember 12, 2023
Page 1 of 1
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

French army convoy patrol in the desert between Timbuktu and Gao in northern Mali (archives)

Sahel region: Are military juntas hindering stability?

Sahel region: Are military juntas hindering stability?

PoliticsSeptember 12, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

Maria Ressa has a broad smile on her face as she holds her hands up in a prayer position

Maria Ressa: 'We hold the line for our rights'

Maria Ressa: 'We hold the line for our rights'

Human RightsSeptember 12, 202307:16 min
More from Asia

Germany

Olaf Scholz and a Bundeswehr Leopard 2 A6 tank with camouflage

Ukraine: Which weapons is Germany supplying?

Ukraine: Which weapons is Germany supplying?

ConflictsSeptember 12, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Two workers at a construction site in Moscow

How Russia drafts migrants to fight in Ukraine

How Russia drafts migrants to fight in Ukraine

ConflictsSeptember 12, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

President of Al Nassr Musalli Al-Muammar (right) with new signing Cristiano Ronaldo at a press conference

Are Middle East investments in the West a threat?

Are Middle East investments in the West a threat?

BusinessSeptember 11, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

US President Joe Biden speaks to the media after a meeting with Vietnam's Communist Party leader Nguyen Phu Trong

Vietnam-US ties enter new phase after Biden visit

Vietnam-US ties enter new phase after Biden visit

PoliticsSeptember 11, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

Chilean President Gabriel Boric

Gabriel Boric: Chile's democracy 'still under construction'

Gabriel Boric: Chile's democracy 'still under construction'

PoliticsSeptember 11, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage