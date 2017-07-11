US lawyer loses appeal over assault of Hong Kong policeman

The Hong Kong High Court on Tuesday dismissed an appeal by a former Bank of America lawyer against a conviction and jail sentence for assaulting a police officer.

Samuel Bickett was sent back to prison to serve the remainder of a four-and-a-half-month sentence.

Bickett was arrested for trying to take a baton from a plain-clothes police officer. He believed at the time that he was protecting someone and has said that he does not "regret stepping in that day, doing the right thing."

However, the High Court Judge Esther Toh rejected the appeal on the grounds that "Police officers or any public officers who are carrying out their public responsibilities must be protected when in the execution of their duties."

Why was Bickett arrested?

According to his defense lawyers, the 37-year-old American citizen thought he was breaking up a fight at a Hong Kong Subway station in 2019.

They argued that the police officer, Yu Shu-sang did not reveal his identity and so Bickett could not have known.

Videos that have been shared online show Bickett attempting to take an extendable baton from Yu's hand. Another person asked Yu if he was an officer, using a derogatory term, to which Yu first said "no" and then "yes."

Magistrate Arthur Lam said that it was understandable that Yu had not immediately said "yes" to such a "disrespectful" question.

Yu said that he had been trying to stop someone from jumping over the ticket barriers at the station.

