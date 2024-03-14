US lawmakers pass bill that could ban TikTok

PoliticsUnited States of AmericaUS lawmakers pass bill that could ban TikTokTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsUnited States of AmericaElena Gyldenkerne03/14/2024March 14, 2024The US House of Representatives overwhelmingly voted for a bill that forces the Chinese owner of TikTok to sell it to a buyer from another country or face a ban, amid concerns that the app could be used to collect American citizens' personal data.https://p.dw.com/p/4dUbmAdvertisement