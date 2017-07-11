US: Jury reaches verdict in sentencing of Parkland shooter

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
US media outlets report that a Florida jury has reached a verdict on the fate of Nikolas Cruz in a 2018 shooting that killed 17 people. They are expected to announce their decision to a judge soon.
A jury in Fort Lauderdale has reportedly reached a decision in the trial of the gunman responsible for a 2018 mass shooting at a school in Florida.
Nikolas Cruz pleaded guilty last year to killing 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in the town of Parkland.
Local media report that the jury will present their decision to the presiding judge within the hour.
The decision came just 15 minutes into the second day of deliberations, after the 12-person jury was allowed to examine the AR-15-style assault rifle that Cruz used to carry out the massacre.
A request to examine the weapon late Wednesday had been denied by the Broward County Sheriff's Office due to security concerns.
Thursday's sentencing decision will bring to an end a three-month sentencing trial in which prosecutors argued Cruz be given the death penalty, while prosecutors requested he be given a life sentence due to mitigating factors.
This is a breaking story and will be updated ...
