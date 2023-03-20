  1. Skip to content
President Joe Biden waves to cameras
Image: Alex Brandon/AP/picture alliance
PoliticsUnited States of America

US: Joe Biden uses veto for first time

1 hour ago

The US president has overturned a Republican bill that would have prevented investment fund managers from taking factors like climate change into account.

https://p.dw.com/p/4OxMW

US President Joe Biden used his veto power for the first time on Monday.

The move overrides an investment bill proposed by Republicans. The bill would have prevented investment fund managers from taking factors like climate change into account, known as ESG investing.

Biden tweeted that the bill would threaten "retirement savings by making it illegal to consider risk factors MAGA House Republicans don't like."

Republicans argue that taking into account ESG factors amounts to political interference.

More to come...

sdi/rt (Reuters, AFP)

