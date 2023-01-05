US House speaker vote spectacle continues

The House of Representatives is back in session, with the election of a speaker nowhere in sight. Republican Kevin McCarthy is facing increasing pressure to gather the necessary votes or step aside.

The deadlock in the United States House of Representatives continued on Thursday as Kevin McCarthy failed to sway hardline Republicans to back his bid to become speaker.

Despite concessions to his detractors, he did not get enough votes for an eighth time on Thursday.

In order for the US Congress's lower chamber to conduct any business, including the swearing in of new members, the party with the most seats must elect a leader, the speaker of the house.

The Republicans have a narrow majority following the country's November congressional elections, and party leaders had put forward former Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California for the job.

Far-right Republicans have either voted for another, less-popular candidate or refused to vote at all, denying McCarthy the numbers he needs to get through. Democrats, who unanimously elected Hakeem Jeffries of New York as minority leader, have so far refused to leave the floor, which would decrease the number of votes McCarthy needs to win.

"It's my hope that today the House Republicans will stop the bickering, stop the backbiting and stop the backstabbing so we can have the backs of the American people," Jeffries told reporters at the US Capitol.

Some Democrats have indicated to reporters that they would vote for a Republican candidate if the party puts forward a nominee more likely to compromise on certain issues.

A three-day standoff

What started as a political novelty, the first time in 100 years a nominee had not won the gavel on the first vote, has devolved into a bitter Republican Party feud with around 20 hardliners in McCarthy's camp holding out.

As things got underway on Thursday, it was clear that McCarthy had lost yet another round of voting. He is facing increasing pressure from both sides of the aisle to gather the votes he needs or step aside.

This happened despite apparent concessions to the 20 or so Republicans who are stalling McCarthy's ascension. This includes, according to reports, crossing his own red line and agreeing to give far-fright Freedom Caucus members a couple of seats on a key committee.

Three Republican lawmakers due to head national security committees also warned in an open letter early on Thursday that the House is currently unable to conduct necessary oversight of the Defense Department or the intelligence services until a speaker is elected.

"We cannot let personal politics place the safety and security of the United States at risk," they said.

es/aw (AP, AFP, Reuters)