US House passes debt ceiling bill to avert default

Published 5 hours agolast updated 25 minutes ago

The vote came just five days before the deadline to avoid a crippling default. The bipartisan agreement will now go to the Senate before President Joe Biden can sign it into law.

https://p.dw.com/p/4S2GD
Fog envelopes the US Capitol dome behind the US House of Representatives
Approval of the bipartisan debt deal would save the US from a disastrous defaultImage: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

The US House of Representatives has passed a bipartisan bill raising the government's $31.4 trillion (€29.4 trillion) debt ceiling.

The vote was a crucial step in preventing a destabilizing default.

"This agreement is good news for the American people and the American economy," President Joe Biden said in a statement.

The Fiscal Responsibility Act needed a simple majority to clear the 435-member Republican-controlled House before it advances to the Senate.

The agreement between Republicans and Democrats allows more borrowing and ensures the country doesn't miss loan repayments, which would send the US and global economies into a potentially ruinous nosedive.

"It does what is responsible for our children, what is possible in divided government, and what is required by our principles and promises," Republican Speaker Kevin McCarthy said.

Bipartisan negotiations

Ahead of the vote, Biden and McCarthy sounded upbeat as they assembled a coalition of centrist Democratic and Republican representatives opposed to the conservative backlash and progressive dissent.

The two politicians drafted a compromise bill after weeks of negotiations.

Overall, the 99-page bill restricts spending for the next two years, suspends the debt ceiling into January 2025 and changes policies, including new work requirements for older Americans receiving food aid and greenlighting an Appalachian natural gas line that many Democrats oppose.

What happens now?

Republican leader in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, said he expected the debt ceiling bill to come to the Senate as soon as Thursday.

It would then be signed into law by President Joe Biden.

"We cannot send anything back to the House, plain and simple. We must avoid default," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said.

More to follow...

zc, dh/nm (Reuters, AP, AFP)

The US Treasury Department building at dusk in Washington DC

US debt ceiling: How default could affect you

US debt ceiling: How default could affect you

The US government could start to run out of money if Congress fails to raise the debt ceiling by the end of the month. DW looks at the wider impact of a possible debt default.
BusinessMay 23, 2023
A picture of the US Treasury Department building in Washington, DC, with the US flag flying from its roof

What's the US debt ceiling?

What's the US debt ceiling?

Grave economic consequences could follow if the US defaults by not raising the debt ceiling to cover spending that lawmakers have already approved.
PoliticsMay 26, 2023
