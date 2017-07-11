US House approves $1-billion for Israel’s 'Iron Dome'

The US House of Representatives overwhelmingly backed a bill for $1-billion in funding for Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system on Thursday.

The bill had initially been removed following objections by some House Democrats. That move was severely criticized as an indication of waning support for Israel, and it was then introduced as a standalone bill.

It passed with a vote of 420-9, and will now head to the US Senate, to be voted on.

Israel expresses thanks for US support

The US has helped support the development of the missile defense system over the years. It has proven to be highly effective at intercepting rockets fired towards Israel.

The country’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett expressed his thanks to the members of the House saying: "Those who try to challenge this support, received a resounding response today. The people of Israel thank the American people and their representatives for their strong friendship.”

