US: Heavy rains and flooding kill 9

Flooding in the US has killed at least eight adults and one child, authorities said. Thousands have been left without access to power and drinking water.

Heavy rainfall and flooding in parts of the US killed at least nine people and left thousands without power, authorities said.

Eight people, including a 7-year-old child, died in the southeastern state of Kentucky alone.

"We believe that this number is gonna grow," the state's governor, Andy Beshear, said, adding that most of the deaths were caused by cars getting stuck in high water.

"So folks, stay off the roads right now and stay alive," he said.

One fatality was also reported in the state of Georgia after a large tree fell on a home in the city of Atlanta.

State of emergency declared in some parts

US President Donald Trump approved Kentucky's request for a disaster declaration.

"This is the search and rescue phase, and I am very proud of all the Kentuckians that are out there responding, putting their lives on the line," Governor Beshear said.

He added that almost 1,000 people had been rescued. Tens of thousands of homes are without access to electricity and drinking water.

The Kentucky River Medical Center in Jackson had to shut down its emergency department and transfer patients due to the flooding.

Torrential rains that began on Saturday have hit many states, including Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Arkansas, Virginia and West Virginia.

A state of emergency was declared for parts of Obion County in Tennessee, after a levee failed and flooded the community of Rives, home to about 300 people.

"There will be mandatory evacuations in effect for the residents in Rives due to the rising water, no electricity, and freezing temperatures creating a life-threatening situation," Mayor Steve Carr said in a statement Sunday.

Other states report landslides, strong winds

Buchanan County in Virginia reported several road blockages due to mudslides.

Meanwhile, strong winds made trees and power poles come down in Albermarle, Virginia.

East coast states, such as New York and Georgia, also saw power outages.

In West Virginia, 13 counties were under a state of emergency for flooding as of Sunday.

The US National Weather Service warned of "life-threatening cold" in the northern plains on Monday and Tuesday.

Avalanche warnings have been issued for the Rocky Mountains, which cover the states from Washington to Colorado. Utah was reported to have the greatest avalanche risk.

Spain after the devasting autumn floods To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Edited by: Natalie Muller