US gymnast Simone Biles pulls out of two more Olympics finals

US gymnastics star Simone Biles will not compete in the vault and uneven bars finals at the Tokyo Olympics, USA Gymnastics said in a statement on Saturday.

"We remain in awe of Simone, who continues to handle this situation with courage and grace, and all of the athletes who have stepped up during these unexpected circumstances," the US gymnastics body said in a statement on Twitter.

Biles withdrew from the gymnastics team event on Tuesday following one rotation, and later decided not to compete in the all-around event, citing a need to focus on her mental health.

