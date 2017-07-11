US: Gunman accused of carrying out Parkland school shooting pleads guilty

Nikolas Cruz pleaded guilty to murder on Wednesday over the 2018 high school massacre in Parkland, Florida, that left 17 people dead.

A dozen relatives of the victims from the masscare that took place at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School were in the Florida courtroom to hear Cruz enter his pleas.

Apology

Cruz, now 23, apologized for his actions, saying, "I'm very sorry for what I did. I can't live with myself sometimes."

He also said he wanted the survivors of the Valentine's Day attack to determine his fate. Prosecutors have vowed to seek the death penalty.

Wednesday's guilty pleas to both the 17 counts of murder, as well as 17 counts of attempted murder for those hurt in the attack, will set the stage for a trial to decide Cruz's punishment. Twelve jurors will preside over whether he should be given the death penalty or sentenced life in prison without parole.

Cruz had been expelled from Stoneman Douglas a year before the attack. He had a history of mental health and behavioral issues at the time of the "cold, calculated and premeditated" killings, Broward County's State's Attorney Office said in court documents.

Gun laws under scrutiny

The gun violence on February 14, 2018 that left 14 students and three staff dead sparked further debate over gun control laws in the United States.

Cruz bought the AR-15 assault rifle used in the attack legally, despite local records showing his history of mental health problems.

