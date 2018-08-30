US Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Gordon

Authorities in the US warn a tropical storm that formed off Florida is expected to reach hurricane strength by the time it hits the central Gulf Coast on Tuesday. Louisiana has declared a state of emergency.
Tropical Storm Gordon is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane when it makes landfall near the border between the US states of Louisiana and Mississippi late Tuesday.
Some of the areas in the storm's path are still recovering from powerful hurricanes that battered the area a year ago.
In its latest alert, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Gordon was located about 365 kilometers (230 miles) east-southeast of the Mississippi River and packing maximum sustained winds of 100 kilometers per hour.
A hurricane warning is in place for the stretch of coast from the Louisiana-Mississippi border to the frontier between Alabama and Florida.
Read more: Texas recovers under the long shadow of Hurricane Harvey
State of emergency
The tropical storm formed off the Florida Keys early Monday, before lashing the southern part of the state with heavy rains and strong winds overnight. The Miami-based NHC warned Gordon was now moving quickly in a northwesterly direction and was expected to bring "life-threatening" storm surge to some parts of the Gulf coast.
Residents along the Mississippi coastline were told to prepare to evacuate, while Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency. He said Monday that 200 National Guard troops will be deployed to the state's southeast, along with 63 high-water trucks, 39 boats, and 4 helicopters.
Read more: Weather and climate disasters made 2017 costliest year for US
Authorities in New Orleans, which is just outside the area affected by the hurricane warning, urged residents within the levee protection area to stock up on supplies. Several communities not inside the levee system were under a voluntary evacuation order. New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell also declared a state of emergency for the city.
Read more: Hurricanes release energy of 10,000 nuclear bombs
After it crosses the coast on Tuesday, Gordon is expected to move inland over the lower Mississippi Valley on Wednesday.
Last year, a series of powerful hurricanes swept across Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico, killing thousands of people and causing massive power outages and billions of dollars worth of damage.
nm/ (Reuters, AP)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Recovery in the Caribbean following Hurricane Irma is slow and more storms are on the way. Cuba was badly hit and a UN program has been launched to help feed those affected. Housing renewal is a priority. (17.09.2017)
The Atlantic hurricane season is at its midway point but has already seen some mega-storms. Even average hurricanes release huge amounts of energy. Where does it all come from? (21.09.2017)
Hurricane Irma strengthened to a Category 5 storm as it made landfall in the Caribbean islands and threatens Florida and Puerto Rico. It is the second powerful hurricane to threaten the US in two weeks. (06.09.2017)
Not every storm that occurs in the Atlantic becomes a hurricane. Nevertheless, there are always storms of the highest category - the latest, Irma, is one of them. But what does that mean? (07.09.2017)
After Hurricane Harvey made landfall last year, thousands of volunteers helped rebuild along the Texas coast. Experts believe that those living in the way of hurricanes need to expect worse storms in the future. (24.08.2018)