US Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Gordon

Tropical Storm Gordon is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane when it makes landfall near the border between the US states of Louisiana and Mississippi late Tuesday.

Some of the areas in the storm's path are still recovering from powerful hurricanes that battered the area a year ago.

In its latest alert, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Gordon was located about 365 kilometers (230 miles) east-southeast of the Mississippi River and packing maximum sustained winds of 100 kilometers per hour.

A hurricane warning is in place for the stretch of coast from the Louisiana-Mississippi border to the frontier between Alabama and Florida.

Read more: Texas recovers under the long shadow of Hurricane Harvey

Tourists leave their Miami hotel after a tropical storm warning on the Labor Day public holiday

State of emergency

The tropical storm formed off the Florida Keys early Monday, before lashing the southern part of the state with heavy rains and strong winds overnight. The Miami-based NHC warned Gordon was now moving quickly in a northwesterly direction and was expected to bring "life-threatening" storm surge to some parts of the Gulf coast.

Residents along the Mississippi coastline were told to prepare to evacuate, while Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency. He said Monday that 200 National Guard troops will be deployed to the state's southeast, along with 63 high-water trucks, 39 boats, and 4 helicopters.

Read more: Weather and climate disasters made 2017 costliest year for US

Hurricanes - the power of devastation Three names - one phenomenon Hurricane, typhoon, and cyclone are actually three names for the same phenomenon. Along the North American coast they are called hurricanes, in East and Southeast Asia they are called typhoons, and near India and Australia they are called cyclones. But despite the different names, they develop in the same way.

Hurricanes - the power of devastation A cyclone is created Tropical storms develop over oceans when the water temperature is at least 26 degrees Celsius (79 degrees Fahrenheit). As the warm water evaporates and condenses, the air around it heats up and drags cooler air upwards, creating powerful winds.

Hurricanes - the power of devastation The eye of the storm The Earth's rotation causes the air stream to move around the eye of the storm, which can be up to 50 kilometers wide. This area is nearly completely free of clouds and wind.

Hurricanes - the power of devastation A storm hits land When a tropical storm hits a coastline, it becomes weaker due to the lack of warm water. In Australia, "Marcia" was soon downgraded to a category one storm, while "Lam" weakened after striking near Brisbane. Masses of water from the sea often cause the worst damage - as seen here in China after Typhoon Nanmadol in August 2011.

Hurricanes - the power of devastation Chaos ensues Hurricane Sandy was one of the strongest hurricanes ever recorded over the Atlantic Ocean. It caused waves of up to 4 meters high, fires, power outages and broken dykes. Sandy arrived with winds at speeds of more than 145 kilometers per hour. Cuba, New York and New Jersey were particularly affected.

Hurricanes - the power of devastation Destructive vortex Tornadoes however, are non-tropical whirlwinds that can occur anywhere a storm is brewing. Local temperature differences force warm air upwards and cold air down, and a column of warm air rotates upwards at an increasing velocity. Tornadoes are usually only a maximum of 1 kilometer in diameter.

Hurricanes - the power of devastation Fastest storms As the warm air rises, it forms a funnel, the main characteristic of a tornado. Inside the funnel, the speed of the air can be tremendous - up to 500 kilometers per hour. Tornadoes are the fastest whirlwind type of weather phenomenon.

Hurricanes - the power of devastation Trail of destruction A tornado can leave a trail of destruction several kilometers long. In the US Midwest, tornadoes occur several hundred times a year, as dry, cold air from the north hits damp, warm air from the Gulf of Mexico. It's different in other countries - in Germany, for example, tornadoes occasionally occur along the coast. Author: Brigitte Osterath / ew



Authorities in New Orleans, which is just outside the area affected by the hurricane warning, urged residents within the levee protection area to stock up on supplies. Several communities not inside the levee system were under a voluntary evacuation order. New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell also declared a state of emergency for the city.

Read more: Hurricanes release energy of 10,000 nuclear bombs

After it crosses the coast on Tuesday, Gordon is expected to move inland over the lower Mississippi Valley on Wednesday.

Last year, a series of powerful hurricanes swept across Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico, killing thousands of people and causing massive power outages and billions of dollars worth of damage.

Hurricane Harvey: 'A major disaster' Preparations Texas Governor Greg Abbott warned people ahead of landfall that Hurricane Harvey "is going to be a very major disaster." Emergency services installed surge walls on critical roads near the Gulf Coast as the hurricane gained strength before reaching land.

Hurricane Harvey: 'A major disaster' Empty shelves In a rush to prepare for the major hurricane, shoppers have emptied shelves at grocery stores. In the wake of a devastating hurricane, there can be a general lack of access to basic supplies, including food, medicine and water.

Hurricane Harvey: 'A major disaster' Surf's up While emergency services prepared for Hurricane Harvey, others took the opportunity to surf. Ahead of major hurricanes, surfers have often taken to the rough waves before a major hurricane for a thrill ride.

Hurricane Harvey: 'A major disaster' Cats before the storm Preparing for a hurricane means different things for different people. For volunteers at the Calhoun Country Humane Society, it means rushing to find homes for the remaining animals at the shelter.

Hurricane Harvey: 'A major disaster' A huge swirl from space ... Hurricane Harvey was a threatening sight as it came in from the Gulf of Mexico. The extent of Harvey is well-captured in this shot from the GOES-16 satellite.

Hurricane Harvey: 'A major disaster' ... and huge damage on the ground These traffic lights in Corpus Christi shine on despite having been bowled over by the winds ahead of Hurricane Harvey. Authorities expect widespread devastation.

Hurricane Harvey: 'A major disaster' Battered coastline Seaside houses in Corpus Christi have come in for a bruising, after Harvey barreled into the Texas coast with winds of 209 kilometers per hour (130 miles per hour). But the hurricane was later downgraded from Category 4 - the second-highest - to Category 2. That still means wind speeds of up to 177 kilometers per hour, though.



nm/ (Reuters, AP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.