Alongside his idols: 'The Other Side of the Wind'

Along with many acting appearances, such as in the "Sopranos" or "Kill Bill," Bogdanovich is on screen alongside John Huston in a film released in 2018: "The Other Side of the Wind." The experimental work by Orson Welles was posthumously released after 40 years of development. The role reflects how Bogdanovich actually started out: as a film critic. He was also one of Orson Welles' good friends.