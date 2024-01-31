US Fed leaves interest rates unchanged at 20-year highs

The US Federal Reserve has said benchmark rates will be held between 5.25 and 5.50%.

The US Federal Reserve, commonly called the Fed, on Wednesday voted to leave interest rates unchanged for the fourth time running.

The Fed said, "the risks to achieving employment and inflation goals are moving into better balance."

The bank will hold its benchmark lending rate between 5.25% and 5.50%, a 23-year high.

The Fed is charged with fighting both inflation and unemployment and is focused on bringing inflation, currently at 3.4%, down to 2.0% long-term.

In a statement, the Fed said it was unlikely to cut interest rates until it, "has gained greater confidence that inflation is moving sustainably toward two percent."

A key barometer used by the Fed suggests it is on the right path — with annual inflation below 3% when excluding food and energy prices.

Economic growth has remained strong at 2.5% (2023) and unemployment has remained at nearly historic lows. Cooling private hiring also suggests the Fed's actions are having the desired effect.

More to come...

