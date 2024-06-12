US Fed holds key interest rate steady at above 5%

Policymakers at the US Federal Reserve have said "modest" progress has been made toward lowering inflation to a target level of 2%. Only one rate cut is expected this year.

The US Federal Reserve on Wednesday left its key lending rate unchanged at between 5.25 and 5.50 %, according to a statement concluding a two-day meeting.

Policymakers also forecast only one rate cut in 2024, down from a previous estimate of three.

News of the Fed's announcement led to a slight drop in the value of the US dollar and US Treasury yields, though the stock market saw gains.

No date was given for the next scheduled rate cut, but observers have suggested it could come in December.

At the same time, the Fed said that in recent months there has been "modest further progress" toward its 2% inflation target. "Inflation has eased over the past year but remains elevated."

A Fed statement released after the meeting read: "Recent indicators suggest that economic activity has continued to expand at a solid pace. Job gains have remained strong, and the unemployment rate has remained low."

Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the Fed was prepared to keep rates high "as long as appropriate" in a move that indicates the need to further keep inflation in check.

The benchmark rate has remained at above 5% since July 2022, after the Fed raised it 11 times to try to slow borrowing, spending and fight back inflation.

"The market cares more than the economy does about whether there are two cuts this year or only one. The Fed is basically rearranging the rate-cut deck chairs," said Annex Wealth Management chief economist, Brian Jacobsen.

Currently, Fed officials expect long-term year-on-year inflation to be around 2.6% at the end of 2024 rather than a previously projected 2.4%.

The annual consumer price index (CPI) was down in May, coming in at 3.3%, 0.1% less than April according to US Labor Department statistics.

js/wr (AFP, Reuters)