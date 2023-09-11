US explorer saved after being trapped in Turkish cave

Mark Dickey was stuck 1,000 meters (3,300 feet) underground during an international exploration expedition in Turkey. He fell ill inside the cave, with Turkish and other rescuers rushing to help him.

Rescuers pulled to safety US explore Mick Dickey on Tuesday after he spent nine days trapped in a cave in Turkey.

The 40-year-old explorer became stuck after he developed stomach problems while examining the depths of the Morca Cave in the Taurus Mountains.

"Mark Dickey was removed from the last exit of the cave," the Turkish Caving Federation said.

It added that the "cave rescue part of the operation has ended successfully."

This is breaking news story and will be updated...

