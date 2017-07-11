US: Donald Trump wanted to join Capitol rioters, former White House aide testifies

Former US President Donald Trump tried to take control of his Secret Service limousine on the day of the Capitol riots to join his supporters, a former aide testified on Tuesday.

Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson made several shocking revelations to the House committee that is investigating the insurrection on January 6 that saw Trump supporters try to stop an official vote count following the 2020 presidential election.

Trump allegedly tried to join rioters

Hutchinson, who had been a senior aide to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, said that the ex-president had become angry when he was told that he could not join his supporters at the Capitol building and tried to grab the steering wheel.

"I'm the effing president, take me up to the Capitol now," the former aide quoted Trump as saying.

She said that Trump had tried to lunge toward one of the Secret Service agents, Rober Engel, while another agent tried to restrain him.

"Mr. Trump then used his free hand to lunge toward Bobby Engel," Hutchinson testified.

White House officials aware of possibility of violence

Hutchinson also claimed that Trump and some of his close circle were fully aware of the possibility of violence at his rally close to the Capitol building on January 6.

She told the committee that Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani had asked her if she had been excited for the rally.

When she asked what was supposed to be happening, he "responded something to the effect of, 'We're going to the Capitol,'" Hutchinson said.

She then told Meadows, whose response made her "scared and nervous" about what could happen.

Meadows "didn't look up from his phone and said something to the effect of, 'There's a lot going on, Cass, but I don't know. Things might get real, real bad on January 6,'" Hutchinson told the hearing.

ab/wd (Reuters, AP)