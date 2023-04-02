US: Death toll rises after states hit by powerful tornadoes

Some 14 deaths were reported in Arkansas, Mississippi, Alabama, Indiana and Illinois, as well as another seven deaths in the state of Tennessee.
One of the worst hit areas was the state capital of Arkansas, Little Rock, where a powerful tornado passed through, leaving scattered debris in its wake.
Tornados in US off to early start, meteorologist says
The storm system also sparked wildfires in the southern plains and is expected to bring hail and blizzard conditions to the northeastern US, including parts of Pennsylvania and New York.
Experts said they will need days to determine the full extent of the storms and the exact number of tornadoes produced.
Widespread devastation
Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders declared a state of emergency and brought in the national guard to help with recovery. She also said that President Joe Biden had pledged expedited federal aid.