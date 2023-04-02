  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
A view of damage as residents clean up after the devastating tornadoes in Little Rock, Arkansas
Officials are still trying to determine the full scale of the damage after the violent stormsImage: Peter Zay/AA/picture alliance
Nature and EnvironmentUnited States of America

US: Death toll rises after states hit by powerful tornadoes

1 hour ago

A massive storm system that brought numerous tornadoes has killed at least 21 people across the United States. High winds are still expected as the storms move northeast.

https://p.dw.com/p/4PbBh

The number of people killed by a violent storm that triggered numerous powerful tornadoes across several south-central and eastern US states on Friday has surpassed 20, officials said late on Saturday.

Some 14 deaths were reported in Arkansas, Mississippi, Alabama, Indiana and Illinois, as well as another seven deaths in the state of Tennessee.

One of the worst hit areas was the state capital of Arkansas, Little Rock, where a powerful tornado passed through, leaving scattered debris in its wake.

Tornados in US off to early start, meteorologist says

The storm system also sparked wildfires in the southern plains and is expected to bring hail and blizzard conditions to the northeastern US, including parts of Pennsylvania and New York.

Experts said they will need days to determine the full extent of the storms and the exact number of tornadoes produced.

Widespread devastation

Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders declared a state of emergency and brought in the national guard to help with recovery. She also said that President Joe Biden had pledged expedited federal aid.

Several people were killed in collapsed buildings in Illinois, with tornadoes deemed the most likely culprit. Tornado warnings had also been declared in Mississippi where 25 people were killed by a twister last week.

People survey storm damage in the Walnut Vallery area of west Little Rock, Arkansas
Little Rock, Arkansas, was one of the cities worst hit by the deadly storm systemImage: Staci Vandagriff/Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/AP/picture alliance

Property damage across the large swathes of the US that were hit by the storms was also extensive. Over 610,000 homes had been left without power by Saturday, according to the poweroutage.us website.

Officials in Tennessee warned that Tuesday could see a repeat of the same weather conditions from Friday.

High wind warnings for several Mid-Atlantic states were in effect as the storm system moved northeast on Saturday afternoon.

"Maximum wind gusts could approach 60 miles (100 kilometers) per hour throughout much of the Appalachians, upper Ohio Valley and Mid-Atlantic today," the National Weather System warned.

ab/sms (AFP, AP)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Overturned vehicles are seen next to flattened structures after a tornado swept through Coralville, Iowa, on March 31, 2023.

Several dead as powerful storms hit US

Several dead as powerful storms hit US

At least five people have died and dozens are injured as a series of storms hit parts of the southeastern and midwestern United States. Authorities in Arkansas have declared a state of emergency in response to the widespread damage.
Catastrophe19 hours ago02:06 min
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A Ukrainian tank stuck in the mud

Ukraine counteroffensive: When will the mud season end?

Politics13 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Supporters of Kenya's opposition leader Raila Odinga of the Azimio La Umoja (Declaration of Unity) One Kenya Alliance throw stones at riot police.

Kenya protests: Tanzanian traders wary of impact to business

Kenya protests: Tanzanian traders wary of impact to business

Politics20 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A protester holds a National League for Democracy (NLD) flag during a demonstration outside the Myanmar Embassy in Bangkok

Myanmar: What's next for Aung San Suu Kyi's NLD party?

Myanmar: What's next for Aung San Suu Kyi's NLD party?

Politics20 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Gerhard Richter

Gerhard Richter's gift to Berlin now on show

Gerhard Richter's gift to Berlin now on show

Arts21 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Election campaigning in central Helsinki, featuring a poster of prime minister and SDP leader Sanna Marin.

Finland: Chronic labor shortage could decide election

Finland: Chronic labor shortage could decide election

Business18 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

People visit Qishla building after iftar meal during Ramadan in Baghdad

Middle East: Why are Ramadan TV specials so controversial?

Middle East: Why are Ramadan TV specials so controversial?

CultureMarch 31, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Overturned vehicles are seen next to flattened structures after a tornado swept through Coralville, Iowa, on March 31, 2023.

Several dead as powerful storms hit US

Several dead as powerful storms hit US

Catastrophe19 hours ago02:06 min
More from North America

Latin America

Gus Bianchi, co-founder of Deseo Zapatos, looks on as one of its shoemakers repairs a pair of extravagant shoes.

The designers fashioning a trans-inclusive Argentina

The designers fashioning a trans-inclusive Argentina

Equality19 hours ago01:02 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage