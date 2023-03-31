  1. Skip to content
A home is damaged and trees are down after a tornado swept through Little Rock, Ark., Friday, March 31, 2023.
First images showed severe damage to some structures in the twister's pathImage: Andrew DeMillo/AP/picture alliance
PoliticsNorth America

US: Major tornado hits Arkansas capital Little Rock

35 minutes ago

Local media report that the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences declared a mass-casualty event as a tornado hit Little Rock. Joe Biden was already in the region surveying damage from similar storms last week.

https://p.dw.com/p/4PZnn

The US National Weather Service issued a tornado emergency for Arkansas's capital of Little Rock and surrounding areas on Friday, warning that 350,000 people were in danger from a "confirmed large and destructive tornado."

Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders declared a state of emergency and said there was "significant damage" in the central part of the state. She also appealed for locals to remain "weather aware" amid more general extreme weather warnings for the region. 

Images and videos of the tornado quickly circulated online. 

A local CBS affiliate reported that the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences had declared a mass-casualty event soon after the tornado struck. 

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden and his wife Jill on Friday visited Rolling Fork, in the neighboring southern state of Mississippi, talking to residents and officials and surveying the damage after similar storms last week.

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on his administration's commitment to support the people of Mississippi as they recover and rebuild following the deadly weekend tornadoes and storms, as first lady Jill Biden and officials look on, in Rolling Fork, Mississippi, U.S., March 31, 2023.
US President Joe Biden was in neighboring Mississippi on Friday surveying another tornado's destructionImage: Tom Brenner/REUTERS

More to follow... 

msh/rmt (Reuters, AP) 

