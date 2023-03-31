US: Major tornado hits Arkansas capital Little Rock

Local media report that the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences declared a mass-casualty event as a tornado hit Little Rock. Joe Biden was already in the region surveying damage from similar storms last week.

The US National Weather Service issued a tornado emergency for Arkansas's capital of Little Rock and surrounding areas on Friday, warning that 350,000 people were in danger from a "confirmed large and destructive tornado."

Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders declared a state of emergency and said there was "significant damage" in the central part of the state. She also appealed for locals to remain "weather aware" amid more general extreme weather warnings for the region.

Images and videos of the tornado quickly circulated online.

A local CBS affiliate reported that the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences had declared a mass-casualty event soon after the tornado struck.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden and his wife Jill on Friday visited Rolling Fork, in the neighboring southern state of Mississippi, talking to residents and officials and surveying the damage after similar storms last week.

US President Joe Biden was in neighboring Mississippi on Friday surveying another tornado's destruction Image: Tom Brenner/REUTERS

