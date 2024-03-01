US Congress passes bill to avoid government shutdown

The short-term bill will allow funding of federal agencies in the US beyond the weekend the deadline.

US Congress on Thursday evening approved a short-term stopgap bill to avoid a partial government shutdown, allowing funding to continue for key federal agencies.

The bill was passed 36 hours before a deadline that would have brought government spending to a halt.

The House of Representatives, led by Republicans, and the Senate, led by Democrats, passed a "continuing resolution" to extend the deadline for the annual budget beyond its Friday deadline.

'Short-term fix'

It has been 5 months since the start of the fiscal year but Congress has yet to reach an agreement on the budget.

Without an extension, the government would have partially shut down leaving defense, border security, Congress and many other government agencies unable to operate.

Congress will now have until March 8 to pass half of the 12 bills that make up the federal budget, and until March 22 for the remaining six.

Biden supported the passage of the bill and in a statement said it was good news for Americans because it avoids a damaging shutdown, but added, "This is a short-term fix, not a long-term solution."

The mess within Republicans

On Thursday, 207 Democrats and 113 Republicans voted in favor of the stopgap bill on government spending which gives the lawmakers a few more days to make a decision.



More to follow…

mf/ab (AFP, Reuters)