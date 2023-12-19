US: Colorado bars Trump from 2024 ballot over Capitol riot

The state Supreme Court has blocked the former president from appearing on the ballot in next year's presidential election. The court cited the US Constitution's insurrection clause.

The Supreme Court in the US state of Colorado ruled on Tuesday evening that former President Donald Trump was disqualified from holding office over his role in the January 6 attack on the Capitol building in Washington DC.

The ruling blocks Trump from appearing on the ballot in Colorado for the presidential election set to take place in November next year.

"A majority of the court holds that Trump is disqualified from holding the office of president under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment," the court wrote in its 4-3 decision.

Trump's team to appeal decision

A Trump spokesman called the Colorado ruling "undemocratic" and vowed to appeal to the US Supreme Court.

His campaign has condemned 14th Amendment challenges as an attempt to deny millions of voters their preferred choice for president.

The ruling makes Trump the first presidential candidate in US history to be considered ineligible for the White House under a rarely used provision of the US Constitution that bars officials who have engaged in "insurrection or rebellion" from holding office.

The ruling applies only to the state's March 5 Republican primary, but its conclusion would likely also affect Trump’s status for the November 5 general election.

Nonpartisan US election forecasters view Colorado as safely Democratic, meaning that President Joe Biden will likely carry the state regardless of Trump's fate.

